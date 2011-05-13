Summer Tableware
Marimekko Sateenkaari Tray
Adorned with bold summer colors, this round plywood tray is ideal for carrying drinks to the patio or pool.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find similar products at safariliving.com.
Featured May 2011
Ville Pleine de Fleurs Serving Platter
Complete with scalloped edges and a floral design, this stoneware tray is feminine but durable enough for the dishwasher and microwave.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find similar products at anthropologie.com.
Crate and Barrel Granada Serving Bowl
Perfect for transporting a fruit salad to a fiesta, this handblown bowl is made of 100 percent recycled glass.
To buy: $27, crateandbarrel.com.
iomoi Canvas Lucite Tray
With a Lucite bottom and a canvas surround, it makes for an unexpected hostess gift. Customize it with a saying or a monogram for no extra fee.
To buy: $118, iomoi.com.
Apartment 48 Polished Aluminum Tray
The ultimate in chic for your next cocktail party. Place this polished aluminum tray on a console and fill it with martinis.
To buy: $68, apartment48.com.
Williams-Sonoma Provence Melamine Serving Bowl
Don’t be fooled: This serving bowl looks like porcelain but is actually made of shatter-resistant melamine.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find similar products at williams-sonoma.com.
Bambeco Recycled Eclipse Bowls
When not working as snack holders, these angled recycled-glass bowls double as striking display pieces.
To buy: $12 to 34, bambeco.com.
Medio Bowl
This wide, hand-crafted bamboo bowl makes a gorgeous salad server.
To buy: $85, lekkerhome.com.
