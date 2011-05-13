Summer Tableware

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
marimekko.com
Display your warm weather specialties from the grill with one of these pretty serving trays or bowls.
Marimekko Sateenkaari Tray

Adorned with bold summer colors, this round plywood tray is ideal for carrying drinks to the patio or pool.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find similar products at safariliving.com.

Featured May 2011

Ville Pleine de Fleurs Serving Platter

Complete with scalloped edges and a floral design, this stoneware tray is feminine but durable enough for the dishwasher and microwave.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find similar products at anthropologie.com.

Crate and Barrel Granada Serving Bowl

Perfect for transporting a fruit salad to a fiesta, this handblown bowl is made of 100 percent recycled glass.

To buy: $27, crateandbarrel.com.

iomoi Canvas Lucite Tray

With a Lucite bottom and a canvas surround, it makes for an unexpected hostess gift. Customize it with a saying or a monogram for no extra fee.

To buy: $118, iomoi.com.

Apartment 48 Polished Aluminum Tray

The ultimate in chic for your next cocktail party. Place this polished aluminum tray on a console and fill it with martinis.

To buy: $68, apartment48.com.

Williams-Sonoma Provence Melamine Serving Bowl

Don’t be fooled: This serving bowl looks like porcelain but is actually made of shatter-resistant melamine.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find similar products at williams-sonoma.com.

Bambeco Recycled Eclipse Bowls

When not working as snack holders, these angled recycled-glass bowls double as striking display pieces.

To buy: $12 to 34, bambeco.com.

Medio Bowl

This wide, hand-crafted bamboo bowl makes a gorgeous salad server.

To buy: $85, lekkerhome.com.

By Real Simple