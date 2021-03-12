Amazon's Best-Selling Dinnerware Set Will Make You Feel Like You're Eating at a Restaurant

While pandemic dining restrictions have lifted in some cities and states, many people have still chosen not to dine out for quite some time. If you've been itching for a restaurant experience, it might be time to take matters into your own hands—literally—by elevating your at-home dining setup with the Stone Lain Dinner Set from Amazon. The black matte dinnerware set has a sleek look that's similar to what you'd expect from a five-star restaurant.
The 16-piece set includes four round dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four mugs. With an elegant stoneware finish, isn't your average dinnerware set, either. The design is modern—with details like square mug handles and slightly raised rims on the plate—and appeals to the more minimalist consumer.
To buy: From $60; amazon.com.
It's also available in taupe and gray colorways—both with the same matte finish—and a 32-piece set that's meant for a group of eight rather than four. The plates, bowls, and mugs are all microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so you're not sacrificing convenience for the sake of a trendy design.
More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers left the dishes a perfect five-star rating. One customer said the set is "durable, thick, easy to clean, sleek, and impressive," while another called it "gorgeous, functional, and unique."
Others speak to the "restaurant quality" of the dinnerware, with one reviewer saying: "I absolutely love how these plates look and how the food looks on them. Makes me feel like I'm eating at a restaurant!"
If you're missing the restaurant dining experience, consider bringing it into your home with this chic dinnerware collection that starts at $60 at Amazon.