TikTok Convinced Me to Buy This Cup, and Now I Can’t Stop Raving About It

I'm not embarrassed to say that I'm almost 30 years old and can still spend hours on TikTok—truly no shame at all. When I'm not lying in bed doomscrolling, I'm likely getting influenced to purchase things on the app. One of my favorite influencers, Christina Najjar (aka Tinx), has a knack for being incredibly relatable but also getting me to buy things. I've bought slippers, leggings, and even tried her Sweetgreen order at this point—talk about being gifted, right? When Tinx kept talking about this cup that she loves, I hopped on Amazon in maybe three seconds to see what the hype was about. It turns out she's not the only one obsessed with the Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler, and over 31,000 Amazon shoppers agree.