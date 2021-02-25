TikTok Convinced Me to Buy This Cup, and Now I Can’t Stop Raving About It

I'm not embarrassed to say that I'm almost 30 years old and can still spend hours on TikTok—truly no shame at all. When I'm not lying in bed doomscrolling, I'm likely getting influenced to purchase things on the app. One of my favorite influencers, Christina Najjar (aka Tinx), has a knack for being incredibly relatable but also getting me to buy things. I've bought slippers, leggings, and even tried her Sweetgreen order at this point—talk about being gifted, right? When Tinx kept talking about this cup that she loves, I hopped on Amazon in maybe three seconds to see what the hype was about. It turns out she's not the only one obsessed with the Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler, and over 31,000 Amazon shoppers agree.
In the video, Tinx said she was actually influenced by her friends, supermodels Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes, to buy one for herself. So what's so special about this "adult sippy cup?" Well, everything really, but I'll start with the fact that the sleek look makes it hard not to buy. I bought my 20-ounce one in black and get asked about it all of the time. At this point, I'm pretty much doing PR for an insulated tumbler.
Although I'm not really a big fan of straws, particularly because I don't like to clean them, the included straw was such a nice touch that I couldn't say no. The cup comes in four different sizes and includes a straw lid and flip lid, which is perfect for coffee or tea. You can also choose from up to 45 different colors and prints.
The double-walled vacuum insulation technology leaves no room for your drink's temperature to be impacted by outside factors. In other words, the space between the stainless steel walls is "void of matter" with no place for heat to transfer, as the brand states. The tightly-sealed caps also make for a spill-free experience. The end result? Cold drinks remain cold for 18 hours and hot drinks remain hot for four hours. (Full disclaimer: I only drink water out of mine, so I can't attest to what it's like for hot beverages just yet.)
If you're on the go, you don't have to worry about where to put your tumbler, because they're designed to fit in cup holders. You also shouldn't concern yourself with your cup sweating or feeling hot to the touch, so you can leave the coasters and koozies in the cupboard.
My biggest gripe with the cup is that it doesn't include a brush to clean the straw with, but Simple Modern sells sets of reusable straws available for purchase if you'd like to keep swapping them—the cup comes with two.
The tumbler also needs to be washed by hand as the instructions advise against putting it in the dishwasher. This won't cause interior damage, but it could damage the exterior. However, the lids and accessories are considered top-rack dishwasher safe. You also can't place it in the microwave because it could damage both the cup and your actual microwave.
One final thing that I'd really like to note is that the Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler truly encourages me to drink more water. I've always had a few glasses a day, but I can't stop refilling the tumbler when it's right in front of me. It might seem ridiculous that I'm extremely passionate about a cup, but I genuinely enjoy the fact that I have one—and that it's adding to my overall water intake.