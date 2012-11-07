7 Serving Utensils

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
zarahome.com
Give yourself and your guests that added pleasure by putting some of these stunning servers to use.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Bambu Servers

zarahome.com

This gilded set is simple and refined—ideal for the holidays, but useful year round. The thin bamboo handles are perfect for doling out pasta, salad, or fruit to hungry visitors.

To buy: $36 for the pair, zarahome.com for info.

Featured November 2012

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Superior Servers

ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com

Lighthearted and lovely, these utensils force a smile. Classic shapes are given a modern twist with their color-dipped handles.

To buy: $30 each, ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com.

3 of 7

Glitter Salad Set

leifshop.com

All sparkle and no mess with these acrylic encased glitter servers. A modern take on a standard hostess gift, these are sure to make the recipient light up with joy.

To buy: $38 for the pair, leifshop.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Leaf and Twig Salad Servers

cwonder.com

This pair serves up whimsy and style with their nature-inspired handles. Not to be hidden away; keep these on the buffet or sideboard when not in use on your table.

To buy: $35 for the pair, cwonder.com.

5 of 7

Halo 2-piece Salad Set

reedandbarton.com

Simple wooden servers are elevated in style with the addition of textured sterling silver handles. Versatile enough to suit either a casual meal or a more sophisticated soiree.

To buy: $50, 866-797-9675.

6 of 7

Antique-Silver Ladle

potterybarn.com

Made to resemble heirloom pieces passed throughout generations, this modern day serving spoon is the perfect transporting vessel for soup or cider.

To buy: $29, potterybarn.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Delikat Salad Server Set

ikea.com/us

Sleek and clean, these tools assist in doling out leafy greens while the slight curve on the handle keeps them from falling into the bowl.

To buy: $13, ikea.com/us.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco