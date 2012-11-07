7 Serving Utensils
Bambu Servers
This gilded set is simple and refined—ideal for the holidays, but useful year round. The thin bamboo handles are perfect for doling out pasta, salad, or fruit to hungry visitors.
To buy: $36 for the pair, zarahome.com for info.
Featured November 2012
Superior Servers
Lighthearted and lovely, these utensils force a smile. Classic shapes are given a modern twist with their color-dipped handles.
To buy: $30 each, ladiesandgentlemenstudio.com.
Glitter Salad Set
All sparkle and no mess with these acrylic encased glitter servers. A modern take on a standard hostess gift, these are sure to make the recipient light up with joy.
To buy: $38 for the pair, leifshop.com.
Leaf and Twig Salad Servers
This pair serves up whimsy and style with their nature-inspired handles. Not to be hidden away; keep these on the buffet or sideboard when not in use on your table.
To buy: $35 for the pair, cwonder.com.
Halo 2-piece Salad Set
Simple wooden servers are elevated in style with the addition of textured sterling silver handles. Versatile enough to suit either a casual meal or a more sophisticated soiree.
To buy: $50, 866-797-9675.
Antique-Silver Ladle
Made to resemble heirloom pieces passed throughout generations, this modern day serving spoon is the perfect transporting vessel for soup or cider.
To buy: $29, potterybarn.com.
Delikat Salad Server Set
Sleek and clean, these tools assist in doling out leafy greens while the slight curve on the handle keeps them from falling into the bowl.
To buy: $13, ikea.com/us.
