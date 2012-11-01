6 Splendid Trays, Bowls, and Serving Pieces
Tray With Four Legs
Mother always said, "No elbows on the table," but what about paws? This spruce wood platter adds a touch of playful whimsy to a holiday table that even the strictest mom would approve of.
To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.
Featured November 2012
Terrain Serveware Medium Low Bowl
The deep, natural hue combines with the organic-shaped edge to create a dish that is beautiful enough to stand on its own or to serve as the background for your harvest greens.
To buy: $29, westelm.com.
Cake Stand Round Beaded 13 Inch
A classic shape gets a glossy upgrade with this beaded aluminum dessert pedestal, which will perfectly present your seasonal pastries.
To buy: $65, fishseddy.com.
Gourd & Vine Candy Dish
Ideal for the sweet treats of the season, a dish of stainless steel and bright copperplate candidly captures the bounty of autumn.
To buy: $199, michaelaram.com.
Pewter Square Baker
Coated in a metallic glaze, this stunning octagonal stoneware baker boasts unparalleled durability, while maintaining a traditional elegance.
To buy: $58, juliska.com.
Burgundy Serving Bowl
Hand-painted and European-inspired, this serving piece can safely survive every kitchen appliance—even the freezer—which makes it the perfect combination of rustic taste and modern functionality.
To buy: $60, williams-sonoma.com.