6 Splendid Trays, Bowls, and Serving Pieces

By Chelsea Renaud
Updated August 29, 2014
With the holiday season quickly approaching, showcase your cherished family recipes and treats in eye-catching platters, pedestals, and dishes.
Tray With Four Legs

Mother always said, "No elbows on the table," but what about paws? This spruce wood platter adds a touch of playful whimsy to a holiday table that even the strictest mom would approve of.

To buy: $128, anthropologie.com.

Featured November 2012

Terrain Serveware Medium Low Bowl

The deep, natural hue combines with the organic-shaped edge to create a dish that is beautiful enough to stand on its own or to serve as the background for your harvest greens.

To buy: $29, westelm.com.

Cake Stand Round Beaded 13 Inch

A classic shape gets a glossy upgrade with this beaded aluminum dessert pedestal, which will perfectly present your seasonal pastries.

To buy: $65, fishseddy.com.

Gourd & Vine Candy Dish

Ideal for the sweet treats of the season, a dish of stainless steel and bright copperplate candidly captures the bounty of autumn.

To buy: $199, michaelaram.com.

Pewter Square Baker

Coated in a metallic glaze, this stunning octagonal stoneware baker boasts unparalleled durability, while maintaining a traditional elegance.

To buy: $58, juliska.com.

Burgundy Serving Bowl

Hand-painted and European-inspired, this serving piece can safely survive every kitchen appliance—even the freezer—which makes it the perfect combination of rustic taste and modern functionality.

To buy: $60, williams-sonoma.com.


