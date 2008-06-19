The Best Outdoor Tableware
Yunhee Kim
Flimsy paper plates and cups are no picnic. These four durable, reusable winners will hold your burger and beverage in style.
Best Plates: Winner
Yunhee Kim
Melamine Dinner Plates, $2 each
These sturdy, scratchproof resin plates mimic the look of their paper counterparts but “can handle heaps of food,” said a tester. In blue and red.
To buy: pier1.com for stores.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best Plates: Runner-Up
Yunhee Kim
Melamine Dinner Plates, $15 each
“I can’t believe they’re plastic,” raved one staffer of this French Provincial–style dinnerware. “They’re perfect for sit-down parties.” In yellow and green.
To buy: smithandhawken.com.
Best Tumblers: Winner
Yunhee Kim
Duraclear Iced-Tea Glasses, $48 for six
Tinted and shatter-resistant, these polycarbonate models have “thick bases, so they won’t easily tip over,” and they hold an impressive 17 ounces.
To buy: williams-sonoma.com.
Advertisement
Best Tumblers: Runner-Up
Yunhee Kim
Zak Designs Park Tumblers, $25 for six
These festive 14-ounce melamine cups with white interiors will brighten any gathering, and they “nest for easy storage in your cupboard,” said a tester.
To buy: target.com.