The Best Outdoor Tableware

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Yunhee Kim
Flimsy paper plates and cups are no picnic. These four durable, reusable winners will hold your burger and beverage in style.
Best Plates: Winner

Melamine Dinner Plates, $2 each

These sturdy, scratchproof resin plates mimic the look of their paper counterparts but “can handle heaps of food,” said a tester. In blue and red.
To buy: pier1.com for stores.

Best Plates: Runner-Up

Melamine Dinner Plates, $15 each

“I can’t believe they’re plastic,” raved one staffer of this French Provincial–style dinnerware. “They’re perfect for sit-down parties.” In yellow and green.
To buy: smithandhawken.com.

Best Tumblers: Winner

Duraclear Iced-Tea Glasses, $48 for six

Tinted and shatter-resistant, these polycarbonate models have “thick bases, so they won’t easily tip over,” and they hold an impressive 17 ounces.
To buy: williams-sonoma.com.

Best Tumblers: Runner-Up

Zak Designs Park Tumblers, $25 for six

These festive 14-ounce melamine cups with white interiors will brighten any gathering, and they “nest for easy storage in your cupboard,” said a tester.
To buy: target.com.

By Real Simple