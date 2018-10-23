Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Imagine a night when dinner is super easy to make and the clean-up is even easier and faster. If you've ever struggled to pour veggies or pasta onto your plate without your food falling all over the place, T-fal has your answer. Thanks to this genius, easy-pour pan that (surprise!) is not round, you can fry, sauté, grill, or make rice without the mess.

While the design of this triangle pan seems super simple (why didn't we think of this?!), it's going to be a serious time-saver when you're preparing weeknight dinners. The pan's three "corners" act as pour spouts so that you can transfer food from pan to plate in seconds.

Not only will this be your new favorite pan because of its easy-to-use design, it's also ultra-durable, scratch resistance, and has a sapphire-infused nonstick coating. Plus, we can't complain about this amazing price point.

Customers love this new pan because it's lightweight, but large enough for family meals—because of its four-quart size. When you're in need of new bargain cookware, shop the brand new triangle-shaped pan below at Walmart.com.

T-fal Heatmaster Triangle 4-Quart Pan

Image zoom Walmart