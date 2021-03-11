The Collapsible Bowl With a 2,000-Person Waitlist Sold Out Twice—but Real Simple Readers Can Shop It Here

When you have a small kitchen, everything is about compromise—especially storage and organization. A dedicated cutlery drawer means less room for kitchen wrap and foil; having environmentally conscious reusable containers means sacrificing precious cabinet space. Living in a studio apartment with a small kitchen, I frequently (and frustratingly) have to make these trade-offs. So when Stojo, the brand behind the Internet-loved collapsible coffee cups, asked me to try its new space-saving bowls, I heartily said yes.
Now that I've had it for a month, I'm not surprised that pre-launches for the Stojo bowl sold out twice last year and that it's since amassed a 2,000-person waitlist. Made of silicone—like everything else from Stojo—the bowl is easy to clean, easy to store, and incredibly convenient for holding everything from soup and rice to pasta and fruit. The bowl officially launched today, and Real Simple readers have the exclusive first chance to shop it.
To buy: $20; stojo.co.
The Stojo bowl is set to change the container game the same way another silicone-based brand, Stasher, disrupted the disposable sandwich bags market. Disturbed by the huge amount of waste that stems from disposable cups, Stojo co-founder Jurrien Swarts set out to create convenient, gorgeous, reusable alternatives that could replace all the single-use containers in a consumer's life.
"One of my pet peeves around food storage containers is that you're always looking for the lids," said Swarts. "It creates clutter and chaos. If you like neat, organized kitchens cabinets, there's nothing out there for you. While there are several competitors on the lower end of the market, they're all made from glass and plastic. All are rigid and not designed to save space or keep your kitchen clean and organized."
What makes Stojo's bowl stand out is its collapsibility. Upright, the Stojo bowl can hold 36 ounces of liquid or food; when it folds, the bowl measures just 1.25 inches thick. It's stackable with other Stojo bowls, and all six colors would take up less space in a cabinet than two traditional plastic or glass containers. Plus, the bowls are completely leakproof (I tested that out by shaking them with soup inside), so you can imagine how convenient they'll be for office lunches.
Made with silicone that meets strict European-standard regulations and is free of BPA, lead, and phthalates, Stojo's bowl is a non-toxic option that gives shoppers peace of mind. It's dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe; you can even toss it in an oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (without the lid and ring!), bringing a whole new meaning to one-pan meals.
And it's no surprise that the bowls look so irresistible: It was Swarts' intention to make Stojo "almost a fashion accessory." "We focus on stunning design and on color trends, so your Stojo works with your home decor or your outfit when you're on the go," said the co-founder. "And when you're storing it at home, you can store it with the lid and container, stacked neatly together so you have that tidy Marie Kondo vibe in your kitchen."
Food storage isn't the only market Stojo has its eye on. Other categories that the brand wants to innovate include home, beauty, travel, household cleaners, pets, and babies. They're all "areas with a ton of waste," explained Swarts. "Our product roadmap is our commitment and mission to end disposable culture. Any place where single-use plastic is rampant, we will have a beautifully designed, highly functional product for you."
Start with the Stojo bowl, which is now available to the public. But maybe not for long—the 2,000-person waitlist implies the bowls could be gone before you know it. All colors are below.