This $12 'Shark Tank' Invention Will Save You Money on Condiments, Skincare Products, Makeup, and More

There's nothing more frustrating than splurging on an expensive product, only to realize you can't use every last drop because of a poorly-designed container. Even if your product isn't expensive, throwing out a jar of peanut butter because you can't quite scrape the bottom with your knife just feels wasteful. Thankfully, there's a simple and inexpensive solution: The $12 Spatty and Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula set, available at Amazon.