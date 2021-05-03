This $12 'Shark Tank' Invention Will Save You Money on Condiments, Skincare Products, Makeup, and More
There's nothing more frustrating than splurging on an expensive product, only to realize you can't use every last drop because of a poorly-designed container. Even if your product isn't expensive, throwing out a jar of peanut butter because you can't quite scrape the bottom with your knife just feels wasteful. Thankfully, there's a simple and inexpensive solution: The $12 Spatty and Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula set, available at Amazon.
As seen on Shark Tank, the Spatty and Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula are a set of two spatulas with long, thin handles perfect for getting to the bottom of any jar, tube, or container. The smaller Spatty spatula is made for tiny cosmetic containers like foundation tubes, while the larger Spatty Daddy is made for larger receptacles like condiment jars. Both spatulas are flexible and narrow, so they can fit into every crevice.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Amazon shoppers love how easy and convenient the spatulas are to use, but they mostly love how the spatulas are saving them "tons of money," because they're no longer throwing out products before they're fully finished.
"Love these little things!!" writes a customer. "I am a skincare addict and spend quite a bit on my products. I want every drop!! These more than paid for themselves on the first product I used them on. We had no clue how much was really left in the bottle."
"These spatulas are TOTALLY AWESOME," says another. "I have three bottles of my L'Oreal liquid make-up with a gob of the stuff still in the bottle. I never throw them away because if I leave it upside down for several weeks, I can still get some out. Now I can REALLY get it all out.
Along with preserving every last drop of product, the BPA-free, reusable spatulas can be used for cooking or baking. The mini spatula size allows for precise frosting or cooking decorating. Customers also love using the spatulas for crafting with glue or glitter.
Grab the Spatty and Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula for $12 at Amazon and make every product good to the last drop.
