These Brilliant Storage Containers Totally Changed the Way I Freeze Leftovers

If there's one thing I own far too many of, it's food storage containers. I have one cabinet devoted to a jumble of mismatched containers and lids, and I've long acknowledged that I don't use them properly. I stick huge batches of soup in one large vessel—rather than portioning them out into small, individual containers—and have attempted to ladle homemade stock into plastic bags, leaving the countertops slick with wasted food.
So when I came across a clever product that was constructed to thwart this kind of mess, I knew I had to test it out. Souper Cubes is the brilliant solution for storing big batches of soup, stews, stocks, and just about anything else. Designed by a husband-and-wife team who were searching for a better way to store liquids, Souper Cubes are similar to ice cube trays but far more utilitarian.
The silicone containers are built with separate chambers to freeze ½-cup, 1-cup, or 2-cup servings, complete with a locking lids that keep food fresh longer and prevent freezer burn. Plus, if you're relying on stock to make soup or swirl into risotto, you can easily keep track of how much is in each Souper Cube, thanks to the measurements carved into each compartment.
I've used Souper Cubes to store leftover soup, big batches of chickpea stew, hunks of lasagna, and extra stock. I snap the lid on and tuck the tray into my freezer for later use. When I'm ready, I simply press on the bottom of the silicone to unlatch one portion—rather than be forced to heat up everything that's leftover—and pop it in the microwave for a super quick meal.
Aside from the larger sizes, Souper Cubes's collection also includes two smaller additions. The two-tablespoon tray resembles a typical ice cube tray, but I like using it to freeze squares of pesto and make coffee ice. There's also a cookie dough freezing tray, built to hold 10 rounds of dough. No longer do I have to carve through cookie dough logs every time I crave something sweet.
I'm hardly the only one who's become enamored with Souper Cubes. Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the freezing trays a five-star rating, saying they've "revolutionized the freezer" and "solved my food waste problem." One shopper even wrote that "every kitchen needs these."
"My food storage life has changed for the better," one five-star shopper says. "I had a freezer filled with so many randomly sized storage containers and bags. Now I have evenly sized bricks of food. These are not only for soups and broths. I've done stews, baked spaghetti, succotash, pretty much anything that you want to make in a batch and is freezable is fair game."
The Souper Cubes are dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit (just don't stick them in the microwave) and range in price from $20 to $37. Join the perfect portions club and shop Souper Cubes on Amazon and Williams Sonoma.