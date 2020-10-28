This Handy Gadget Makes Peeling Potatoes So Much Easier (and It’s on Sale)

Reviewers of the peeler seem to be just as impressed with it as I am. One customer says that it revolutionized how they approach large holiday dinners, while another claimed they were able to peel 20 pounds of potatoes in under 10 minutes. And one person liked it so much, they bought several and gave them as gifts to their family members. And right now, the Starfrit electric peeler is on sale at Walmart for only $18, making it the perfect opportunity to try it for yourself. Imagine: Never again will you have to stand over the sink with a manual peeler, trying to be as careful as possible while cursing the day you were put on potato duty. Big holiday dinners will never be the same.