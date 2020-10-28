This Handy Gadget Makes Peeling Potatoes So Much Easier (and It’s on Sale)

In my family, taking an active role in holiday meal preparation is a rite of passage. Ever since my mom decided I was old enough to be trusted, I’ve prepared a wide variety of holiday dishes, usually for a table of 15 people or more. One year, I was on stuffing duty. The next year, I made six pies. Cooking with and for my family is something that, 90 percent of the time, I truly find fulfilling. The other 10 percent of the time, I’m on potato duty—and not to be dramatic, but peeling potatoes is the bane of my existence.
Imagine, then, the unbridled joy I felt upon discovering the Starfrit Rotato Express Electric Potato Peeler. I consider it both a holiday and food prep miracle: It instantly and precisely peels the skin off potatoes (and any other fruits and vegetables you need to prep) with the press of a button.
To buy: $18 (was $26); walmart.com.
All you have to do is mount whatever you’re trying to peel in the stand, raise the cutter arm, and turn it on. The skin peels off in one continuous curl—so not only is it incredibly efficient, but it’s also deeply satisfying to watch in action. And if you’re nervous at the idea of an electric blade, don’t be; the ultra-safe design means that once you’ve got the vegetable or fruit in place, you don’t have to touch it until it’s peeled.
Reviewers of the peeler seem to be just as impressed with it as I am. One customer says that it revolutionized how they approach large holiday dinners, while another claimed they were able to peel 20 pounds of potatoes in under 10 minutes. And one person liked it so much, they bought several and gave them as gifts to their family members. And right now, the Starfrit electric peeler is on sale at Walmart for only $18, making it the perfect opportunity to try it for yourself. Imagine: Never again will you have to stand over the sink with a manual peeler, trying to be as careful as possible while cursing the day you were put on potato duty. Big holiday dinners will never be the same.