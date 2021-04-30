7 Things You Need for a Cleaner, More Eco-Friendly Keurig Setup—All Under $15

More than 16,000 shoppers have given this pack of reusable cups a perfect five-star rating. They're compatible with the majority of Keurig models and are dishwasher-safe—but those aren't the qualities shoppers are most impressed with.

"I have saved a lot of money on not purchasing disposable pods," explained one five-star reviewer, "but I am most content that we are not contributing to the vast amount of plastic pods produced each day that have, and will, end up in landfills and our oceans."