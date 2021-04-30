Shopping

7 Things You Need for a Cleaner, More Eco-Friendly Keurig Setup—All Under $15

From reusable K-cups to biodegradable cleaning solution.
By Summer Cartwright
April 30, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

To make a cup of coffee for one, the convenience of a Keurig goes unmatched. But the appliance's required maintenance and environmental impact are less than ideal. The majority of K-cups are non-recyclable and end up in landfills, and the sleek design makes cleanup and descaling difficult. But if you like your Keurig, you don't have to change your entire coffee routine to make it more eco-friendly.

There are Keurig accessories that can help lessen your environmental impact and time spent cleaning all at once—and they're surprisingly affordable. To start, reusable K-cups cut down on single-use plastic and give you more flexibility in the flavors you sip. Simply fill it with your favorite coffee grounds and follow the same Keurig steps as usual. Some of the best-selling versions even come with petite scoopers that precisely fill the K-cups with the proper amount of coffee grounds and prevent countertop spills. 

As for cleaning your Keurig, there's no need to get out your scrubbing gloves. Shoppers use everything from descaling solutions to reusable needle cleaners to rinse out their appliances in just a few minutes.  

Related: Amazon Has a New Storefront Dedicated to Warm-Weather Essentials, From Patio Furniture to Spring Fashion

Getting a cleaner and more eco-friendly Keurig setup is easier than you'd think. Browse the seven essentials that you can use to achieve this below. 

Credit: amazon.com

Reusable K Cups for Keurig

$10 for 4, amazon.com

More than 16,000 shoppers have given this pack of reusable cups a perfect five-star rating. They're compatible with the majority of Keurig models and are dishwasher-safe—but those aren't the qualities shoppers are most impressed with. 

"I have saved a lot of money on not purchasing disposable pods," explained one five-star reviewer, "but I am most content that we are not contributing to the vast amount of plastic pods produced each day that have, and will, end up in landfills and our oceans."

Credit: amazon.com

Perfect Pod Cafe Save Reusable K Cup Coffee Filters and EZ-Scoop

$15, amazon.com

Dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, these reusable capsules are a no-nonsense alternative to classic K-cups. Each pod has stainless steel mesh that prevents grounds from falling into your cup. Plus, the set comes with a mess-free precision scooper that levels out grounds and filters them into pods. 

Credit: amazon.com

Chef Craft Coffee Scoop

$3, amazon.com

Already have a reusable K-cup, but can't get the grounds into the tiny pod? Shoppers say this scooper "works perfectly" for the job—and it only costs $3.

Credit: amazon.com

Impresa Products Descaling Solution

$14 (was $30), amazon.com

Amazon's best-selling coffee machine cleaner can descale any appliance, from Nespressos to multi-brewers. It gets rid of limescale and other water deposits without being too tough on the device, and it can prevent future corrosion, too, according to the brand. 

Credit: amazon.com

Keurig Needle Cleaning Tool

$5, amazon.com

Avid Keurig users know just how detrimental a needle malfunction can be. Instead of buying a brand new device when things go awry, try out this needle-cleaning tool first. More than 3,800 people have given it a perfect rating, and one shopper even called it a "Keurig Saver."

Just fill the device with water and then place it where you normally put pods in. After pressing the brew button and letting the liquid pour through, the grounds that were previously compacted on the needle will fall into the tool's reservoir. 

Credit: amazon.com

Xrom Professional Descaling Kit

$10 with coupon (was $12), amazon.com

It's dizzying to think about all of the potential build-up inside of your coffee maker. Give yourself some peace of mind with a descaling kit that uses biodegradable pods to rinse out your machine and leave it sparkling from the inside. Your java will taste better, and your conscious will be clearer.  

Credit: amazon.com

Cafe Flow Stainless Steel Reusable Metal Coffee Pod

$13, amazon.com

If you want to flatline your plastic consumption and find a long-term K-cup replacement, consider this top-rated stainless steel pod. It has more than 1,000 perfect ratings and can withstand years of consistent use, according to the brand. 

Shopping
View Series
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com