7 Things You Need for a Cleaner, More Eco-Friendly Keurig Setup—All Under $15
To make a cup of coffee for one, the convenience of a Keurig goes unmatched. But the appliance's required maintenance and environmental impact are less than ideal. The majority of K-cups are non-recyclable and end up in landfills, and the sleek design makes cleanup and descaling difficult. But if you like your Keurig, you don't have to change your entire coffee routine to make it more eco-friendly.
There are Keurig accessories that can help lessen your environmental impact and time spent cleaning all at once—and they're surprisingly affordable. To start, reusable K-cups cut down on single-use plastic and give you more flexibility in the flavors you sip. Simply fill it with your favorite coffee grounds and follow the same Keurig steps as usual. Some of the best-selling versions even come with petite scoopers that precisely fill the K-cups with the proper amount of coffee grounds and prevent countertop spills.
As for cleaning your Keurig, there's no need to get out your scrubbing gloves. Shoppers use everything from descaling solutions to reusable needle cleaners to rinse out their appliances in just a few minutes.
Getting a cleaner and more eco-friendly Keurig setup is easier than you'd think. Browse the seven essentials that you can use to achieve this below.
Reusable K Cups for Keurig
More than 16,000 shoppers have given this pack of reusable cups a perfect five-star rating. They're compatible with the majority of Keurig models and are dishwasher-safe—but those aren't the qualities shoppers are most impressed with.
"I have saved a lot of money on not purchasing disposable pods," explained one five-star reviewer, "but I am most content that we are not contributing to the vast amount of plastic pods produced each day that have, and will, end up in landfills and our oceans."
Perfect Pod Cafe Save Reusable K Cup Coffee Filters and EZ-Scoop
Dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, these reusable capsules are a no-nonsense alternative to classic K-cups. Each pod has stainless steel mesh that prevents grounds from falling into your cup. Plus, the set comes with a mess-free precision scooper that levels out grounds and filters them into pods.
Chef Craft Coffee Scoop
Already have a reusable K-cup, but can't get the grounds into the tiny pod? Shoppers say this scooper "works perfectly" for the job—and it only costs $3.
Impresa Products Descaling Solution
Amazon's best-selling coffee machine cleaner can descale any appliance, from Nespressos to multi-brewers. It gets rid of limescale and other water deposits without being too tough on the device, and it can prevent future corrosion, too, according to the brand.
Keurig Needle Cleaning Tool
Avid Keurig users know just how detrimental a needle malfunction can be. Instead of buying a brand new device when things go awry, try out this needle-cleaning tool first. More than 3,800 people have given it a perfect rating, and one shopper even called it a "Keurig Saver."
Just fill the device with water and then place it where you normally put pods in. After pressing the brew button and letting the liquid pour through, the grounds that were previously compacted on the needle will fall into the tool's reservoir.
Xrom Professional Descaling Kit
It's dizzying to think about all of the potential build-up inside of your coffee maker. Give yourself some peace of mind with a descaling kit that uses biodegradable pods to rinse out your machine and leave it sparkling from the inside. Your java will taste better, and your conscious will be clearer.
Cafe Flow Stainless Steel Reusable Metal Coffee Pod
If you want to flatline your plastic consumption and find a long-term K-cup replacement, consider this top-rated stainless steel pod. It has more than 1,000 perfect ratings and can withstand years of consistent use, according to the brand.
