Problem-Solving Kitchen Gadgets
GIR Spatula
Molded out of a single piece of silicone (i.e. the head won’t come off mid-stir) with the right balance of sturdy yet flexible, this heat-resistant utensil (up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit!) will see you through stews, cakes batters, and much more. Choose from one of 11 vibrant colors.
To buy: $16, productofgir.com.
Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler Polka Dot
A fun design update for the trusted Y-peeler. Use it to easily strip peels off zucchinis, apples, and even tough butternut squash.
To buy: $5, kuhnrikon.com.
Progressive Collapsible Hand Strainer
The silicone basket in this space-saving strainer is delicate enough for berries but sturdy enough for potatoes.
To buy: $13.50, amazon.com.
Get into every corner of your saucepan with this clever triangular-shaped ladle. Plus, the extra deep scoop means fewer trips from pot to bowl.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Tovolo Colossal Cube Mold
Try out the popular supersized ice trend at home. These 2 ¼-inch cubes melt slowly so they won’t dilute your homemade Manhattan or favorite whiskey.
To buy: $15 for a set of two molds, amazon.com.
NexTrend Garlic Twist
Avoid a garlicky cutting board with this handy tool. Just place a clove inside, twist, and out comes a recipe-ready mince.
To buy: $23, amazon.com.
Capresso Cool Grind Coffee and Spice Grinder
The best way to get the tastiest coffee or spices is to grind just before using. Many grinders create too much heat, which breaks down aromas. This compact version stays cool to preserve those delicious flavors.
To buy: $20, bedbathandbeyond.com.
