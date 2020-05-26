This Engraved, Professional-Level Knife Is the Perfect Gift for Dads Who Love to Cook

Although, it may just replace him as the star of the kitchen.

Everyone knows that dads can be the hardest member in the family to shop for, and while you still have plenty of time before Father’s Day arrives, it’s never too early to start thinking of a thoughtful gift. We’ve got you covered with tons of great ideas he’ll appreciate, but we wanted to highlight one quality cookware brand in particular that offers something personal for those who love to dominate the kitchen.

Made In Cookware supplies top restaurants across the country with professional-level products, but the brand also offers kitchen tools that anyone can use in their own home. While its best-selling carbon steel and stainless steel frying pans both deserve their own dedicated call-out, today we’re talking all things knives. Made In carries the highest quality cutlery, forged from 100 percent solid stainless steel and available in either Chef’s or Santoku style.

Every knife is born within the walls of a family-owned factory in France before heading out on its journey home into your knife block. All are hammered from a single rod of nitrogen-treated, premium metal, and are able to be personally engraved for just $20 on top of the selling price.

If dad is in need of a handy assistant, get him an engraved eight-inch Chef’s Knife. He’ll pick it up whether the recipe calls for slicing, chopping, dicing, mincing, deboning, or scoring dough. If he already has found his do-it-all knife, grab the seven-inch Santoku Knife, made specifically for precision cuts and clean chopping.

Send him a personalized message this Father’s Day with something he’ll use regularly and for the many years to come.

