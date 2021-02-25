Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Electric Garlic Chopper Is a Massive Time-Saver in the Kitchen

"Great results from such a small chopper!" another shopper shares. "When the pandemic started, I also started to cook more at home. I always hated the chopped garlic you buy at the store, so I always chopped mine at home. Once in a while it's OK, but doing it every day is a different story. Ten months later I decided to look for a chopper to do the job for me, and I am glad I got this. [It] charged fast, [is] easy to use, easy to clean, and the best part is that it works!"