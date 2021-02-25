Amazon Shoppers Say This $20 Electric Garlic Chopper Is a Massive Time-Saver in the Kitchen

There are certain tasks in the kitchen that could be grouped as, well, tedious. Think chopping onions, peeling shallots, and plucking out runaway seeds in peppers. And while these tasks are arguably imperative to many basic recipes, there are ways to speed up the process—all the while saving time and energy.
So if chopping sticky garlic by hand is the bane of your existence, consider investing in this electric mini garlic chopper. The small, lightweight chopper is super easy to use. Simply add the garlic you'd like to chop, press and hold the top button to start the motor, and release it to stop. In just a few seconds, a clove of garlic will be evenly chopped—no knife or cutting board required.
Its 37-watt motor and three sharp blades are powerful and sharp enough to carve through everything from garlic and onions to peanuts and ginger, saving you plenty of time. When you're done using it, just rinse every piece under water and let dry.
You can feel safe while using it, too, thanks to a few safety features. When the cover has been removed from the device, the motor will automatically stop working, so you don't have to worry about inadvertently slicing open a finger. Plus, the BPA-free device is designed to prevent bacterial reproduction.
To buy: $20 with coupon (was $23); amazon.com.
The garlic chopper is battery operated and needs to be charged by USB. One charge will last a max of three hours, but if it's used for just a few seconds at a time, you could easily go 30 days without needing to charge it again. Since the chopper is small and portable, it's a great tool to bring on camping trips and other outdoor activities.
Amazon shoppers love this garlic chopper, with many noting that they "use it all the time" and that it's a "convenient and practical" tool to keep within arm's reach in the kitchen.
"This product is so cool and saves me a lot of time to prepare garlic for my lunch every day," one reviewer says. "It's easy to clean as well. It's a must-have in your kitchen."
"Great results from such a small chopper!" another shopper shares. "When the pandemic started, I also started to cook more at home. I always hated the chopped garlic you buy at the store, so I always chopped mine at home. Once in a while it's OK, but doing it every day is a different story. Ten months later I decided to look for a chopper to do the job for me, and I am glad I got this. [It] charged fast, [is] easy to use, easy to clean, and the best part is that it works!"
Shop the Olrid garlic chopper for $23 on Amazon, and make sure to apply the coupon to score 15 percent off.