This Handy Best-Selling Food Chopper Will Save You Time and Make Meal Prep a Breeze

There's nothing like enjoying a home-cooked meal, but the preparation that goes into creating a delicious dish from scratch can seem daunting. It takes a lot of time to slice up potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, avocados, and everything else you need for dinner. Plus, the tears and discomfort that follow cutting onions and peppers quickly takes the joy out of cooking. But the right appliances and gadgets can make meal prepping easier and give you back your time.

Shave minutes off your cook time with Mueller's Pro Series 10-in-1 Vegetable Chopper. The best-selling device usually retails for $50, but right now, you can snag it for half-off on Amazon—and thanks to a clickable on-page coupon, you can save an extra $5, bringing it down to just $20. When it comes to tedious chopping, the gadget tackles it all in one swift movement, which is why more than 11,000 five-star shoppers have lauded its simplicity and ease of use.

Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer Dicer Chopper
amazon.com

To buy: $20 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

The chopper comes with a BPA-free food container and several blades that mince, chop, slice, or grate just about anything. There are three chopping grids in different sizes and five interchangeable blades for slicing, julienning, grating, and shredding your produce and garnishes into perfect bite-sized bits for any recipe. It's finally possible to get ultra-thin cucumber slices for salads and homemade tzatziki sauce.

Shoppers insist you don't need to be a culinary expert to use this food cutter. First, cut the ends of your produce off, then cut it into chunks that are the appropriate size for your chosen chopping grid. Place the vegetable flat on the grid, apply some pressure to close the lid over the grid, and you've diced it all up in seconds.

One reviewer raved that the Mueller vegetable chopper made "cutting up veggies for dinner a thousand times easier," especially when it came to pesky onions. Another reviewer who uses the tool said it's a "great chopper for kids" who want to help out in the kitchen. They also love how simple it is to clean. You can completely disassemble the device and conveniently toss the pieces in the dishwasher to clean it. Don't forget to use the handy cleaning fork to remove any stuck-on foods. And the chopper also includes blade storage containers to stow them safely.

With the Mueller vegetable chopper, you can give your cutting boards and knife sets a break and reclaim your time. Shop it now while the sale lasts.

