"I make all of my bread homemade and I can't believe I've waited this long to buy a decent bread knife!" another wrote. "This knife is perfect all around. The handle is comfortable and it slides through bread like butter. For years I had some crappy bread knife that I had to saw back and forth that I could never get clean, straight cuts, so finally I got around to updating my second most-used knife and I can't believe the difference! I can cut a perfect slice in one or two motions. I will never use another bread knife again."