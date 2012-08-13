The 10 Best Lunch Boxes on Amazon, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

There are so many reasons to pack your own lunch: It’s an affordable alternative to $10 wraps, a great way to use up leftovers, and a healthier option for kids' meals. Heck, sometimes we just can’t get enough of our delicious homemade cooking! But if you’re going to the extra effort of bringing lunch to work or school, you want to ensure it’ll get from Point A to Point B in one piece.

That’s where a quality lunch box comes in. Rather than throwing everything in a brown paper bag, you have a smorgasbord of options to keep everything organized and fresh. From stainless-steel stackable containers and meal-prep workhorses to insulated lunch bags that keep food cool (or warm!) for hours, you can pack nearly anything with peace of mind.

And to help you find the perfect fit, we’ve done the research and combed through hundreds of reviews from real shoppers on Amazon who have purchased and tested out the lunch boxes themselves. What we found were ten top-rated options so perfect, customers can’t stop raving about them.

These are the best lunch boxes you can buy on Amazon:

Now scroll down to learn more about each one!