The 10 Best Lunch Boxes on Amazon, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
There are so many reasons to pack your own lunch: It’s an affordable alternative to $10 wraps, a great way to use up leftovers, and a healthier option for kids' meals. Heck, sometimes we just can’t get enough of our delicious homemade cooking! But if you’re going to the extra effort of bringing lunch to work or school, you want to ensure it’ll get from Point A to Point B in one piece.
That’s where a quality lunch box comes in. Rather than throwing everything in a brown paper bag, you have a smorgasbord of options to keep everything organized and fresh. From stainless-steel stackable containers and meal-prep workhorses to insulated lunch bags that keep food cool (or warm!) for hours, you can pack nearly anything with peace of mind.
And to help you find the perfect fit, we’ve done the research and combed through hundreds of reviews from real shoppers on Amazon who have purchased and tested out the lunch boxes themselves. What we found were ten top-rated options so perfect, customers can’t stop raving about them.
These are the best lunch boxes you can buy on Amazon:
- Best Overall: MIER Adult Lunch Box
- Best Budget Pick: Rubbermaid LunchBlox Lunch Bag
- Best for Toddlers: OmieBox Bento Box with Thermos
- Best for Kids: Wildkin Lunch Box
- Best for Adults: MAZFORCE Original Lunch Box
- Best for Keeping Food Cold: PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag
- Best for Keeping Food Warm: HotLogic Mini Portable Oven
- Best for Meal-Prepping: ThinkFit Insulated Lunch Box
- Best Stainless-Steel Lunch Box: Stainless Steel 3-in-1 Bento Lunch Box
- Best Neoprene: BUILT Gourmet Getaway Soft Neoprene Lunch Tote
MIER Adult Lunch Box
This double-decker lunch box is perfect for anyone with a big appetite or a long day away from home. It has two sections—a roomy, leak-proof bottom for containers or beverages and a top pouch with an easy-to-access dual zipper opening—as well as multiple pockets for utensils. It also has a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, plus a silicone handle for easy gripping if you’re on the run.
As Amazon’s best-selling lunch box, it’s a crowd favorite with over 1,800 perfect five-star ratings. Users call it “durable,” “massive,” and rave about how long it keeps food cold. “I live in the south (USA) where it gets very hot,” writes one reviewer. “This bag held ice all day in 90°F weather. I took it to work with me for my whole 10 hour shift, where I work outside and I had ice cold drinks all day!”
To buy: $19; amazon.com.
Rubbermaid LunchBlox Lunch Bag
At just $9, this lightweight bag is also easy on the wallet. Its insulated interior keeps food cool and perfectly fits Rubbermaid LunchBlox food containers (another popular lunch helper sold separately).
Amazon customers love how versatile and easy to clean this bag is, with nearly 1,300 leaving a five-star review. “We use these every day,” writes a user. “Fits the LunchBlox sets just right, with room for extras. My kids are middle schoolers—and in middle school it's not always ‘cool’ to bring your lunch, but all of their friends are totally jealous of their lunch setups! Both kids appreciate the long detachable strap, as it can be used to carry this bag cross-body freeing up hands for carrying other items. [They are] durable, and easy to wipe clean after each day's use. Inside pockets are just right for carrying napkins and utensils, and I like that there are two outside mesh pockets for carrying more than one water bottle.”
To buy: $7 (was $17); amazon.com.
OmieBox Bento Box With Thermos
Invented by a mom looking to feed her little one the finger foods and warm entrees he craved, the OmieBox includes a genius Thermos food jar insert (with an easy-to-open lid!) for all sorts of hot foods. Along with the vacuum-insulated thermos, the box is double walled and insulated to keep fruits, vegetables, and drinks cool. Plus a removable divider helps you customize the lunch box for whatever you want to pack.
Parents in the reviews section rave about how helpful this lunch box is for their picky eaters. “I love that my toddler can have a lot of healthy options since he may like something one day and not the next,” writes a user. “This gives him several choices without using a ton of disposable bags. It also protects the delicate crackers from getting crushed or moist from other items like fruit. The thermos allows us to send yogurt from a large tub rather than buying individual servings and even hot oatmeal or beans and rice. Really happy with this purchase.”
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
Wildkin Lunch Box
Made with a super-sturdy polyester fabric exterior and moisture-resistant, easy-to-clean nylon lining, this lunch box is ready for anything your kid throws at (or inside) it. It’s spacious enough to store any food container and snacks, and has an extra mesh pouch for holding utensils (or lunch notes!). Plus it’s PVC, BPA and phthalate-free and comes in 17 fun, kid-friendly patterns, like monsters, dinosaurs, and mermaids.
The classic-style lunch boxes are so popular they’ve earned themselves an impressive 4.6 star rating with more than 1,700 reviews and a 4.6 rating. Parents call this box a great “value for the money” and the “perfect size.” One reviewer shares they’ve used the lunch box for years: “We are heading into school year number three with this lunch box. My middle school aged son uses this lunch box everyday during the school year. It has been jammed in and out of his bag and has held up wonderfully. It is easy to wipe up minor spills on the inside. We also have had zero issues with the zippers or the seams coming apart. This lunch box is worth every penny in my book!”
To buy: $13 (was $18); amazon.com.
MAZFORCE Original Lunch Box
Looking for something cool and compact? Amazon’s choice for “lunch boxes” is made for on-the-go professionals. It is small enough to fit inside a backpack or gym bag, and features a buckled handle to attach to briefcases—plus its waterproof oxford fabric exterior and leak-proof aluminum lining protect from spills.
Over 900 Amazon users have given the MAZFORCE five stars, describing how it’s the perfect size for bringing lunch to work. “This lunch box has a lot of well-thought-out features: a water bottle pocket, 2 outside (flat) pockets, one inside (semi-stretchy mesh) pocket (perfect for utensils), and even a buckle on the handle so that you can attach it to another bag,” describes one reviewer. “I especially like that it looks nice and professional while also being sturdy and easy to care for.”
To buy: $13 (was $25); amazon.com.
PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag
No need to fuss with separate ice packs, this lunch box has it built right in. Freezeable gel sits between a nontoxic poly canvas exterior and food-safe, water-resistant lining. You simply lay the bag flat in the freezer overnight and the walls will be ice-cold and ready for your fruits, vegetables, and dairy the next day. This model also features a zip-top closure to keep that cool air in, a buckle handle to attach to backpacks and totes, and comes in 43(!) bright colors and patterns.
The PackIt has nearly 2,700 perfect reviews, with customers raving about how long it keeps their food cold. “They are easy to wipe clean, fold up SO compact and store easily on the small shelf in our freezer door,” says an Amazon customer. “They also keep the kids' food cold the ENTIRE school day. Many times they will come home with items they didn't have time to eat and rather than tossing them now I can keep them for the next lunch!”
To buy: from $20; amazon.com.
HotLogic Mini Portable Oven
No need to battle the office microwave line—this portable personal oven guarantees a warm meal wherever you are. Using revolutionary technology and an aluminum lining to maximize heat retention, the HotLogic Mini slowly and evenly heats your food to preserve moisture. Just place your food (in a plastic, metal, glass, aluminum foil, or cardboard container) in the tote, plug it into an electrical outlet, and your meal is ready when you are.
So it comes as no surprise that the genius lunch box has nearly 3,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating at Amazon. “I needed a compact alternative to lugging in a microwave and replacing my computer with it, which I feel my boss would frown upon,” writes one weekday warrior. “This Mini Personal Oven is great for this. It's really just a hotplate and a bag but the setup is clean and simple. I plug it in and it keeps my lunch that I bring from home hot and ready to eat.”
To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.
ThinkFit Insulated Lunch Box
If you love to spend your Sunday nights cooking and prepping a week’s worth of meals, then make sure to check out this heavy-duty set from ThinkFit. It’s packed with everything a meal prepper could dream of: six microwave- and dishwasher-safe plastic containers (with snap lids!), one shaker cup with three detachable storage containers, a seven-compartment pill box, and one reusable ice pack. Its double insulation and hefty material ensure your food stays at the right temperature, and if you’re unhappy, the bag comes with a 100 percent lifetime guarantee.
Nearly 1,700 customers have given the ThinkFit Insulated Lunch Box a five-star review on Amazon, with many reviewers commenting on how it’s great for portion control and meal prep. “This is absolutely the best lunchbox with portion control there is,” writes a customer. “Very well made and worth every penny. This has helped me in my quest to get fit and has made it so easy for meal prep. I love the extras that are thoughtfully included.”
To buy: $39; amazon.com.
Stainless Steel 3-in-1 Bento Lunch Box
For those looking to cut out plastic, this three-in-one bento box from GreenLunch Bento is a great option. Its three 100 percent stainless steel compartments hold up to six cups of food, like pastas, salads, and sandwiches, and it boasts an unconditional lifetime warranty.
Customers who tried out these containers say they love the size, strength, and nest design. “I needed something for my first grader’s lunch that was durable, easy to clean, and that had enough space but in a small footprint,” writes a reviewer. “This totally fits the bill. The layered design plus the pod gives me lots of options. I was worried he might not be able to work the latches, but he figured it out first try with no help.”
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
BUILT Gourmet Getaway Soft Neoprene Lunch Tote
Turns out stretchy neoprene isn’t just great for wetsuits. It keeps food extra cool (or warm) for up to four hours, expands to fit all your snacks and sips, and you can pop it in the washing machine when it gets a little dirty. Which is why Amazon shoppers love BUILT’s Gourmet Getaway Tote.
The tote has more than 1,300 five-star reviews, with customers raving about the look, material quality, and how easy it is to clean. “I care about aesthetics and I can never be caught dead carrying a grocery store plastic bag to work to carry my food,” a customer says. “This is super well made, aesthetically pleasing, insulated well, inexpensive. There's nothing more I could ask for in a lunch bag.”
To buy: from $13; amazon.com.