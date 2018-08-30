Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We all have those kitchen bucket lists filled with practical but pricey tools and appliances. We'll say to ourselves, "I'll buy those new knives or new pots one day." But when there’s a sale this good, you won’t want to wait.

Thanks to Sur la Table's Labor Day sale, you can get up to 65 percent off cookware, electrics, and knives plus free shipping with the code FREESHIP18.

What's even better is that high-end brands like Le Creuset and KitchenAid are also on sale, and you can finally get your dream KitchenAid to proudly display on your counter—and make cookie dough with, of course.

We've pulled more must-haves below that your kitchen is currently craving, but be sure to shop these deals before they end on September 3!

Image zoom Sur la Table