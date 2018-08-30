Sur la Table Is Having a Major Labor Day Sale on Le Creuset and KitchenAid
Shop top-of-the-line kitchen brands at this weekend's Labor Day sales.
We all have those kitchen bucket lists filled with practical but pricey tools and appliances. We'll say to ourselves, "I'll buy those new knives or new pots one day." But when there’s a sale this good, you won’t want to wait.
Thanks to Sur la Table's Labor Day sale, you can get up to 65 percent off cookware, electrics, and knives plus free shipping with the code FREESHIP18.
What's even better is that high-end brands like Le Creuset and KitchenAid are also on sale, and you can finally get your dream KitchenAid to proudly display on your counter—and make cookie dough with, of course.
For both Le Creuset multi-function pans and select KitchenAid products, enjoy up to 40 percent off. This discount can really make a difference for your budget, especially on some of their higher-priced items like this 10-piece Le Creuset cookware set or this KitchenAid blender.
We've pulled more must-haves below that your kitchen is currently craving, but be sure to shop these deals before they end on September 3!
