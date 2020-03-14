KitchenAid’s New Color of the Year Is the Optimistic Hue We All Need Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of KitchenAid

In 2019, paint companies weighed in on their predictions for the color of the year 2020, and KitchenAid—of the much-loved stand mixer and other appliances—is joining the color conversation now with the launch of the KitchenAid 2020 Color of the Year. Kyoto Glow, revealed March 14, is a soft green shade that offers both vibrancy and a sense of calm—exactly the kind of color we need right now.

With coronavirus concerns sweeping the globe, soothing colors are a nice reprieve from frightening headlines and statistics, and Kyoto Glow is just that: a sunny color that toes the line between green and yellow, with all the cheeriness of a warm spring day. Paint colors can have a major effect on mood or attitude, and the addition of this brand new KitchenAid mixer color could do the same—not least because it means a new stand mixer and maybe even some of the best KitchenAid attachments.

According to the release from KitchenAid announcing the new color, Kyoto Glow is meant to inspire balance and tranquility, particularly to those who gain energy from time in the kitchen. All of the KitchenAid mixer colors are meant to allow home chefs to personalize their kitchens, but this new color is particularly bold—and particularly fitting for anyone looking to energize their kitchen with a tool that’s both beautiful and functional (and a little unexpected).

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Kyoto Glow, $380; kitchenaid.com.

The name is inspired by the city of Kyoto in Japan, which is largely known as the cultural capital of the country and where many people are dedicated to the pursuit of balance. (The “glow” part of the name might just be little optimistic flair.)

KitchenAid’s beloved 5 quart Artisan Stand Mixer and the new K400 Blender will both be available in Kyoto Glow for $380 and $250, respectively, from KitchenAid.