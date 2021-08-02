This Top-Selling Strainer With Over 11,300 Five-Star Ratings Is the 'Best Kitchen Gadget Ever Made'

The best thing about pasta night is, well, the pasta you get to eat for dinner. The worst thing about pasta night is pulling the colander insert out of your pot and getting boiling water everywhere, or fumbling with multiple different sized strainers, trying to find one big enough to catch all the spaghetti, but with holes small enough that it won't slip out into the sink. And this doesn't even include the fun of hoping the strainer stays upright and doesn't flip over under the weight of all that water, spilling your angel hair down the drain.