This $8 Kitchen Tool Has Gone Viral on TikTok, Thanks to Its Unexpected Versatility

TikTok isn't just responsible for filling plates with simple and satisfying meals and desserts. The social media app provides so much home shopping inspiration thanks to users demonstrating life-changing cleaning hacks and reviewing incredibly clever devices and accessories. The latest and greatest gadget to go viral is a 5-in-1 spatula that somehow has the capability to flip, slice, scoop, spread, and strain foods.
Upon first glance, it looks like any other kitchen accessory, but once you see its intuitive shape and design in action, you'll see just how useful it is. TikTok user @simplysalfinds demonstrated the tool's versatility by flipping pancakes, cutting bananas, straining veggies, spreading condiments, and scooping rice in one short video that so far has garnered more than 10,600 likes and 413,000 views.
Over at Amazon, the spatula has more than 2,800 perfect ratings and a solid 4.6 stars. Shoppers say the multifunctional spoon and slicer is something they're constantly reaching for.
"I have been surprised how handy this tool is," explained one five-star reviewer. "I use it almost every meal now. Works great for sautéing. I was really surprised when I made breakfast for a crowd and was able to make a ton of over easy/sunny side up eggs and didn't pop a single yolk. Considering that a huge win. Also works great for scooping rice or cleaning/scraping the bottom of pans when food gets cooked or burned on."
In addition to serving basically every purpose you can think of, the spatula is heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, though its silicone finish makes it a breeze to clean by hand, reviewers say. It's no wonder this thing is so functional—it's from Joseph Joseph, a brand responsible for creating seriously innovative home essentials like knife scrubbers and adjustable rollers.
TikTok hasn't let us down yet with its viral recommendations, and based on the fanfare that this multi-use tool has, it's not looking like it will any time soon. Shop the 5-in-1 spatula below.
