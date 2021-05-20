This ‘Genius’ Set of Nesting Kitchen Utensils Will Save You So Much Space

It’s already popular on Amazon, with nearly 2,000 shoppers giving the uniquely designed kitchen tool set a five-star rating. One reviewer is such a big fan they called it the “Best. Idea. Ever.” and it’s easy to see why. Each set comes with a storage stand, a slotted spatula, a spaghetti server, a slotted spoon, a solid spoon, and a ladle that all have magnets built into the handles that allow them to nest into each other to take up less than five inches of counter space.