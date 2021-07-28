Amazon Reviewers Swear by This Oil to Restore Dull, Discolored Wood Cutting Boards
No kitchen is complete without a cutting board, but choosing and caring for one is just as important. Cracks in cutting boards can easily turn into breeding grounds for bacteria, while those with wood cutting boards also have to face discoloration and dullness over time. That's why treating and re-oiling your wood butcher's block or board is necessary, and Amazon shoppers trust John Boos' Mystery Oil to get the job done.
For cheese boards or cutting boards that act both as a functional piece as well as a decorative item in the kitchen, Mystery Oil—which has more than 7,600 five-star ratings at Amazon—is key to prolonging the life of a board. A food-grade oil that protects and nourishes your wood cutting board, John Boos' Mystery Oil is easily absorbed into cracks to restore any moisture loss. It not only refreshes a wood board's colors, but can slow down and prevent future loss of shine, too.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
To start caring for your cutting board, all you have to do is first wash it with hot soapy water and let it dry completely. Cover its surface with the Block Mystery Oil, let it sit overnight, then wipe away any excess oil with a cloth or paper towel. The brand recommends repeating this process once per month, or when you've noticed that your board is becoming dry and lighter in color. You can even take it a step further by sealing in the oil with the brand's Mystery Cream—both of which are available in a set.
Of course, the Block Mystery Oil serves not just cutting boards: Amazon shoppers have used it on other wooden furniture and kitchen items around the house, like tabletops, floating shelves, spatulas, and mixing spoons. It's "definitely a must-have for maintaining your cutting board," said a reviewer, while another added the oil "breathes new life into old wood." Many simply said it leaves their old wooden pieces at home "like new."
John Boos' oil is available in various sizes and sets at Amazon, including a gallon-sized refill for those who already have a bottle. Shop it below to freshen up your wooden decor pieces at home.
Related Items
John Boos Mystery Oil 32-Ounce
To buy: $23 (was $42); amazon.com.
John Boos 16-Ounce Mystery Oil Set of 6
To buy: $60; amazon.com.
John Boos Mystery Oil and Board Cream
To buy: $22 (was $24); amazon.com.
John Boos Mystery Oil 128-Ounce
To buy: $51; amazon.com.