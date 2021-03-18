7 Genius Ways to Keep Your Coffee Hot for Hours

A smart mug will help keep your coffee at the optimal temperature for as long as you need it to, so investing in one of these means you’ll never have to take a sip of a lukewarm beverage again. Our favorite, the Ember mug, is super easy to control thanks to a phone app that will let you pick any temperature (down to the exact degree). It’s equipped with a long-lasting battery which will ensure your coffee stays at the exact temperature you want for hours and automatically turn off when you’re done drinking. While this is a pricier option, it’s easily the most effective solution.