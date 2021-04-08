This $23 Wine Tumbler Set That Keeps Beverages ‘Icy Cold’ Is the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift 

After years of gift-giving for birthdays and holidays like Mother's Day, it may be hard to find a new present idea that your mom will love. If she's picky about her wardrobe and beauty products, chances are a home or kitchen gift—like this unique set of freezable wine tumblers—will be your best bet for Mother's Day this year.
Even on the hottest days, the Host Insulated Freezer Wine Tumbler will keep wine (or any other beverage) at a low temperature for hours at a time without diluting the flavor. It's garnered more than 4,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who praise it for keeping liquids cold and being easy to handle and carry.
Available in a set of two for just $23, the tumblers are made from BPA-free plastic with insulated walls that stay cool hours—just put the 8.5-ounce tumblers in the freezer for at least two hours before use, and you won't even need ice. The stemless design allows for easy transport for outdoor lounging, gatherings, and other warm-weather activities (think tailgating, camping, and boating), while the silicone band on each cup provides a comfortable grip so your hands won't get wet or cold. You can choose from five band colors, plus one option that comes with a lid. The brand also makes freezable drinkware for whiskey, martinis, margaritas, and beer.
To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com.
People say the tumblers make a great gift; many reviewers have even bought multiples for themselves, family, and friends. One shopper, who gave the set as a Mother's Day present, said her mom "absolutely loves them" and uses them several times a week on hot Texas days.
Another said, "AMAZING! The perfect thing to keep in your freezer and use on the days you come home from work with a bottle of wine. Wine gets cold RIGHT away! It's the best Amazon purchase I have made."
"I often sip my white wine and hate it when the wine gets warm," wrote a third. "I also don't want to delute my wine with ice cubes. I just love these glasses that keep my wine icy cold until I drink the last drop and even into my second glass. The strip around the upper middle helps to keep the glass from slipping. I plan to buy more for when we entertain."
Give your mom the gift of ice cold wine, cocktails, tea, and more with these freezable wine tumblers that cost only $23 for two.