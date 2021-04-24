Hamilton Beach 2 Slice Extra Wide Slot Toaster
This Toaster With Over 5,000 Amazon Ratings Solves a Simple Yet Pesky Problem—and It’s on Sale
It’s bagel-approved.
Toast is arguably one of the easiest items to make—but only if you have the right appliance. Thicker cuts of Texas toast, sourdough bread, and waffles can be virtually impossible to cook in a too-small toaster—and if you do finally manage to force your bagel into the slots, you risk getting it stuck and burning it to a crisp. Resist the urge to cram your baked goods into your toaster and enjoy a perfectly golden piece of bread with the Hamilton Beach Extra-Wide Slot Toaster instead.
The two-slot toaster features larger slots that can easily accommodate your favorite breakfast items. It even comes with a preset bagel button to ensure your bagel is perfectly toasted on the top and warm on the bottom. The defrost setting is a helpful feature for cooking frozen waffles, pancakes, and more—or you can just choose from one of six available settings to customize the toast shade to your liking. And if your item is on the verge of overcooking, just hit the cancel button to abort your mission.
This toaster isn’t just great for larger items, either. Its high-lift toast boost ensures smaller items spring up and out of the toaster when they’re done, so you’re not left fishing around for your English muffin. The automatic shut-off ensures the appliance turns off when the timer is done, even if food is still inside the slots. Plus the convenient removable crumb tray captures any messes, ensuring clean up is just as easy as cooking. Given its affordable price point, Amazon reviewers are “shocked at how good it is.”
A customer writes: “My husband is beyond fussy about his toast. I am embarrassed to say I bought and returned two other popular toasters before buying this [one from] Hamilton Beach. It actually toasts both sides the same—an even light brown. If you really use toast for breakfast or sandwiches, like BLTs, you probably need this toaster.”
Another helpful feature? The toaster is approximately 11 inches long, 7 inches wide, and 7 inches tall and weighs less than 3 pounds, making it a great lightweight option for those living in small spaces.
“I was looking for an inexpensive but functional wide slot toaster that had a defrost setting,” says one shopper. “This toaster is stylish and toasts perfectly and evenly. What more does one need? Also, [it has a] pretty small footprint—a plus for most of us with limited counter space. Definitely recommend it.”
If you’re looking for more ways to use this multipurpose appliance, customers also love it for toasting hamburger buns, croissants, hot dog buns, toaster strudel, and more. One owner puts it best: “You don't need a thousand buttons or options. You need crispy bread! This does it to perfection!”
Grab the fuss-free Hamilton Beach Extra-Wide Slot Toaster while it’s on sale for $25 at Amazon. P.S. It’s also available in a four-slice model for an extra $10.