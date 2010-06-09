9 Sizzling-Hot Grill Accessories
Double Raft Stainless-Steel Grill Skewers
Grilling has never been easier: Sur la Table’s handy tool keeps food in place, and avoids the annoying spin-around that happens with most skewers. Spear everything from kebabs to vegetables to hot dogs.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Seasoning Hammers
The almost-foot-long handles on Uncommon Goods’ salt and pepper shakers allow you to season food safely out of the reach of flames. What’s better? The handles unscrew so that the handsome rosewood-stained shakers can be used at the table, too.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Jack Daniel’s Wood Smoking Chips
Cheers to this: Made from white-oak barrels used to age Jack Daniel’s signature whiskey, these wood-smoking chips are the perfect complement to beef, pork, and poultry.
To buy: $6, basspro.com.
Grill Fan
Smoke won’t get in your eyes: Clip Maverick Industries’ fan to the grill and adjust its 18-inch stainless-steel neck to get smoke moving in the right direction. Or redirect it to the table when a cool breeze would be welcomed.
To buy: $33, amazon.com.
Pit Grilling Mitt by Williams Sonoma
Composed of the same heat-resistant aramid fibers that firemen use to keep themselves safe, the reversible Pit Grilling Mitt from Williams-Sonoma is usable by lefties and righties alike. Silicone stripes ensure a slip-free grip.
To buy: $20, williams-sonoma.com.
Beer Can Chicken Roaster
Pop a brew into this stainless-steel holder from Steven Raichlen to infuse your bird with intoxicating flavors—at no risk of the beer spilling or the chicken toppling over. A sturdy square pan both ensures balance and collects the meat’s drippings, the perfect base for a tasty sauce.
To buy: $28, spitjack.com.
Fruit Grill Rack
Sur la Table’s clever dishwasher-safe rack of stainless steel corrals roly-poly items like tomatoes, peaches, and apples during grilling.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Pizza Grilling Stone
Create a pizza that stands up to any brick-oven pie with a ceramic stone, safe up to 800 degrees, by Ceramic Chef. The heat distributes evenly for a super-crisp crust.
To buy: $37, crateandbarrel.com.
Fyrkat Picnic Charcoal Grill
Be the coolest tailgater at any game with Bodum’s portable enamel-coated steel grill, available in an array of eye-catching colors. With a surface diameter of just over 13 inches, it ably cooks whole fish and steaks. Afterward, just clip on the lid and carry it by the handle.
To buy: This item is discontinued. A similar product can be found here.