The Kitchen Scale With 100,000 Ratings on Amazon Is on Sale for Only $13

Not only do the more than 100,000 ratings praise the simple design, but the 13,700 five-star reviewers also love the ease of using the food scale. The first step of using the scale is to weigh the bowl you're planning to use. Then press "tare." From there, you can click between types of measurements as you add up to 11 pounds of dry and wet ingredients. By following this practice, you will find you will no longer need to clean up extra measuring bowls, cups, and spoons.