The Kitchen Scale With 100,000 Ratings on Amazon Is on Sale for Only $13
Whether you are a cooking fanatic who meal preps every week or a novice baker always eager to try a new recipe, you have likely considered purchasing a kitchen scale. They're particularly popular for cooking and baking because they offer something not even your favorite set of measuring spoons can provide—nearly foolproof accuracy. If you're eager to make your recipe measurements more exact and decrease your cleanup, consider adding this $13 kitchen scale to your gadget lineup.
When Greater Goods designed its Digital Food Scale, it did so with modern aesthetics in mind. The sleek, 7.5 ounce design is thin and light, allowing home cooks to keep the scale out on their counters or tucked inside a drawer. Knowing function is even more important than style, Greater Good programmed the kitchen scale to offer measurements of dry ingredients in ounces and grams and measurements of liquids in fluid ounces and milliliters.
To buy: $13 (was $20), amazon.com.
"The scale is small, sleek, elegant and light, it's the perfect size to tuck it in the corner of a drawer or on top of my cookbooks," said one reviewer. "The display size is very much appreciated because I seem to misplace my kitchen reading glasses constantly. The industrial design is very appealing and modern, and the 'zero' feature is amazing. It's just absolute perfection. Can't wait to use it to bake my weekly treats!"
Not only do the more than 100,000 ratings praise the simple design, but the 13,700 five-star reviewers also love the ease of using the food scale. The first step of using the scale is to weigh the bowl you're planning to use. Then press "tare." From there, you can click between types of measurements as you add up to 11 pounds of dry and wet ingredients. By following this practice, you will find you will no longer need to clean up extra measuring bowls, cups, and spoons.
"I love this scale," said another five-star reviewer. "It is so slim, lightweight, and compact! It's easy to store and easy to use. I can choose between pounds and ounces, grams, and even fluid ounces and milliliters. It's easy to zero out the container weight with the press of one button. I am so satisfied with this purchase!"
For every Digital Food Scale sold, Greater Good donates to a charity partner. When you purchase a kitchen scale before the sale ends, you're giving backwhile also ensuring you yield your most accurate recipes yet.