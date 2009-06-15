Great Grilling Gear
Grill Tray
This multipurpose tray can go straight from the grill to the kitchen table. Made of aluminum alloy, it conducts and retains heat, so you can use it to bake quesadillas and nachos on the grill or keep just-cooked foods warm. Or, use it to serve chilled desserts by freezing the plate beforehand.
To buy: $30, williams-sonoma.com.
Locking Tongs
- Skip the grilling fork, which causes you to lose flavorful juices as it pierces meat. Instead, opt for stainless-steel tongs, which offer gripping power and control. This 12-inch Oxo model with locking tongs stores easily.
- To buy: $13, oxo.com.
Rib Rack
Never have quite enough room on the grill for all your ribs and wings? A rack helps you maximize your grate space by standing meats vertically. Try Weber’s 5-slot steel model, which fits on most gas and large charcoal grills.
To buy: $16, weber.com.
Progressive Barbecue Grill Brush
The sturdy wire bristles on this 12-inch brush will remove hard-to-scrape grime from your grate and withstand repeated use. Use it before and after grilling.
To buy: $11, kitchencollection.com.
Burger Baskets
For the authentic burger joint experience, serve your creations in these cute red plastic baskets, which also come in sets of blue and yellow. Spring for the matching liners ($7 for 24), or use napkins or parchment paper instead. Cleanup is a snap.
To buy: $1.50, surlatable.com.
Outset Matchstick Lighter
No more singed fingers. Ignite hard-to-reach charcoal and paper-stuffed chimney starters with this whimsical 14-inch-long lighter. A switch allows you to adjust the flame to your desired intensity.
To buy: $11, bekahkates.com.
Brookstone Handle-Mount Grill Light
Forget juggling flashlights and checking your steak in the dark. Clamp this weather-proof lamp to the lid of your grill when the sun goes down. The pivoting head allows you to spotlight select areas of the grate. Own a kettle grill with a removable top? Try a goose-neck model like the Clip-On Grill Headlight by Steven Raichlen, which attaches to the side of the grill.
To buy: $40, brookstone.com.
Taylor Digital Thermometer
Whether flipping burgers or roasting chicken, you’ll never wonder “is it done?” with an instant-read thermometer in your arsenal. This waterproof model has an easy-to-read digital screen that updates the temperature instantly.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Rapidfire Chimney Starter
Good-bye, lighter fluid. This upright metal tube lets you start your coals in just 15 minutes with only a few sheets of newspaper and a match.
To buy: $18, weber.com.
Lamson GoodNow Turner
A good grilling spatula should have an offset handle to allow you to slip the spatula head under burgers and fish fillets with ease.
To buy: $24, amazon.com.
Jalapeño Pepper Roaster
Bound to be the center of attention at your next cookout, this stainless steel roaster takes stuffed peppers to another delicious level. Fill the peppers with cheese and bacon, set them in the roaster, and cook on the grill for 25 to 30 minutes for an addictive smoky, charred snack.
To buy: $12, williams-sonoma.com.
Pit Grilling Mitt by Williams Sonoma
Composed of the same heat-resistant aramid fibers that firemen use to keep themselves safe, the reversible Pit Grilling Mitt from Williams-Sonoma is usable by lefties and righties alike. Silicone stripes ensure a slip-free grip.
To buy: $20, williams-sonoma.com.
Fruit Grill Rack
Sur la Table’s clever dishwasher-safe rack of stainless steel corrals roly-poly items like tomatoes, peaches, and apples during grilling.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Pizza Grilling Stone
Create a pizza that stands up to any brick-oven pie with a ceramic stone, safe up to 800 degrees, by Ceramic Chef. The heat distributes evenly for a super-crisp crust.
To buy: $37, crateandbarrel.com.
Double Raft Stainless-Steel Grill Skewers
Grilling has never been easier: Sur la Table’s handy tool keeps food in place, and avoids the annoying spin-around that happens with most skewers. Spear everything from kebabs to vegetables to hot dogs.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Jack Daniel’s Wood Smoking Chips
Cheers to this: Made from white-oak barrels used to age Jack Daniel’s signature whiskey, these wood-smoking chips are the perfect complement to beef, pork, and poultry.
To buy: $6, basspro.com.
Fyrkat Picnic Charcoal Grill
Be the coolest tailgater at any game with Bodum’s portable enamel-coated steel grill, available in an array of eye-catching colors. With a surface diameter of just over 13 inches, it ably cooks whole fish and steaks. Afterward, just clip on the lid and carry it by the handle.
To buy: This item is discontinued. A similar product can be found here.
Seasoning Hammers
The almost-foot-long handles on Uncommon Goods’ salt and pepper shakers allow you to season food safely out of the reach of flames. What’s better? The handles unscrew so that the handsome rosewood-stained shakers can be used at the table, too.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Grill Fan
Smoke won’t get in your eyes: Clip Maverick Industries’ fan to the grill and adjust its 18-inch stainless-steel neck to get smoke moving in the right direction. Or redirect it to the table when a cool breeze would be welcomed.
To buy: $33, amazon.com.
Beer Can Chicken Roaster
Pop a brew into this stainless-steel holder from Steven Raichlen to infuse your bird with intoxicating flavors—at no risk of the beer spilling or the chicken toppling over. A sturdy square pan both ensures balance and collects the meat’s drippings, the perfect base for a tasty sauce.
To buy: $28, spitjack.com.
