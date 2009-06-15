Great Grilling Gear

Forget juggling flashlights and checking your steak in the dark. Clamp this weather-proof lamp to the lid of your grill when the sun goes down. The pivoting head allows you to spotlight select areas of the grate. Own a kettle grill with a removable top? Try a goose-neck model like the Clip-On Grill Headlight by Steven Raichlen, which attaches to the side of the grill.



To buy: $40, brookstone.com.