These Reusable Straws Have a ‘Genius’ Secret Feature That Makes Them 'So Easy to Clean’

Switching from plastic to reusable straws is an excellent way to curb excess waste (and protect turtles at the same time). And while paper straws are certainly better than plastic, slurping a smoothie or coffee will often result in fraying, congealed pieces of paper that make sipping impossible. Instead of paper, many straw lovers have resorted to metal, silicone, or reusable plastic straws, but all of these still pose a problem: No matter how long you scrub the inside of the straw, it never truly feels clean.