Men are notoriously hard to shop for, but that doesn’t mean you should give up and hope being extra nice to your significant other this Valentine’s Day counts as a present. You could opt for something generic, like a sweater or scarf, but I recently found a great gift for beer lovers that will show you’re thoughtful and can think outside the conventional presents box.

Fizzics, a company you may have seen on Shark Tank, is on a mission to enhance the at-home beer drinking experience with its compact and sleek appliances. The latest version of its DraftPour beer dispenser harnesses the power of Fizzics’ Micro-Foam technology to transform any bottled or canned beer into creamy, nitro-style drafts. The new device can turn up to 750 milliliters of beer (at a time) into a perfectly carbonated beverage with the ideal type of foam that’ll enhance the taste of any beer, and it pours from a tap and handle just like the kegs at bars.

To buy: From $125; amazon.com.

If your man is particularly into beer, he likely enjoys his brews most when they come straight from the tap, and the Fizzics DraftPour beer dispenser is a fun and social way to recreate that experience at home (or wherever he may need a fresh pour). Because the lightweight appliance is charged by either USB or battery, he can take it on the go to friends’ houses for Sunday football or outside when the weather is nice and barbecues are his preferred mode of get-together.

When the DraftPour isn’t in use, it will look cool sitting out on the kitchen counter in any of the four attractive colorways: carbon, pub, copper, and (my personal favorite) ice. Carbon is particularly easy to match with other appliances you may have, like Keurigs or Nespresso machines, while the glossy gold and copper designs will add a pop of sheen to any countertop. The ice color just looks flat out cool, and not because of the unintended pun.

RELATED: 51 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boyfriend or Husband

Shop the Fizzics DraftPour beer dispenser on Amazon starting at $125, and your guy, imbued with the confidence of good beer, will be singing your gift-giving praises to all who will listen.