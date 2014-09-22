8 New Cookbooks for Fall 2014

Bringing friends together over honest, straightforward food is easy—the proof is in this collection of stories about meals across the country from famed creator of Sunday Suppers Dinner Club and the renowned blog by the same name. Less is more: Think simple dÃ©cor and wholesome food, like Mushroom Toast with Soft-Cooked Eggs and Apple Cider Cakes—recipes are included.



To buy: $32.50, amazon.com.