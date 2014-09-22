8 New Cookbooks for Fall 2014
At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen: Celebrating the Art of Eating Well, by Amy Chaplin
Renowned vegetarian Chef Amy Chaplin not only provides 150 healthy, hearty recipes (think Whole-Wheat Fettuccini with Kale, Caramelized Onions, and Marinated Goat Cheese), but also offers tips on a variety of issues, like stocking a pantry, planning menus, and composting in her gorgeous debut cookbook.
To buy: $35, amazon.com.
Featured September 2014
Sunday Suppers: Recipes + Gatherings, by Karen Mordechai
Bringing friends together over honest, straightforward food is easy—the proof is in this collection of stories about meals across the country from famed creator of Sunday Suppers Dinner Club and the renowned blog by the same name. Less is more: Think simple dÃ©cor and wholesome food, like Mushroom Toast with Soft-Cooked Eggs and Apple Cider Cakes—recipes are included.
To buy: $32.50, amazon.com.
The Kitchn Cookbook: Recipes, Kitchens & Tips to Inspire Your Cooking, by Sara Kate Gillingham & Faith Durand
Here’s a handbook of everything you need to know about kitchens—planning the space, daily cleaning, and stocking the pantry, along with peaks into real women’s homes for inspiration. The founders of the incredibly popular daily web magazine also include essential recipes for small bites, one-bowl meals, salads, and desserts.
To buy: $32, amazon.com.
Plenty More: Vibrant Vegetable Cooking from London’s Ottolenghi, by Yotam Ottolenghi
The Israeli-born chef and restaurant owner’s fourth book comes on the heels of three international bestsellers. Organized by cooking method, vegetarian recipes like Spicy Chickpea and Bulgur Soup, and Caramelized Fig, Orange and Feta Salad combine Middle Eastern and Western flavors.
To buy: $35, amazon.com.
Juice: Recipes for Juicing, Cleansing & Living Well, by Carly de Castro, Hedi Gores, and Hayden Slater
From the founders of California-based Pressed Juicery, this manual explains all of the basics, from choosing the right juicer to storing produce. In addition to green and fruit juice recipes, it also includes smoothies and homemade nut milks.
To buy: $19, amazon.com.
What to Bake and How to Bake It by Jane Hornby
Fifty recipes for the amateur baker (read: an ideal book for you and the children) run the gamut from sheet cakes to pastry. All have step-by-step photos, and beautiful illustrations throughout.
To buy: $35.00, amazon.com.
Baked Occasions: Desserts for Leisure Activities, Holidays, and Informal Celebrations, by Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito
For March 17: St. Patrick’s Drunk Bundt Cake; for the first day of school: Mini Chocolate Brownie Cupcakes; and for the queen’s birthday: Chai Spice Trifle with Mixed Berries. The list of scrumptious, charming recipes continues—75 total, all straightforward—from the bakers who first brought the cult Brooklyn shop Baked.
To buy: $35, amazon.com.
Let Us All Eat Cake: Gluten-Free Recipes for Everyone’s Favorite Cakes
What these cakes lack in gluten they make up for in flavor. Ingredients like rice flour, tapioca starch, and potato starch structure mouthwatering Peanut Butter and Jelly Cupcakes, S’mores Cakes, and more.
To buy: $24.99, powells.com.
