This Stainless Steel Shaker Prevents Cold Hands and 'Makes Creating Cocktails So Much Easier'

You don't have to be a professional mixologist to create an at-home cocktail worthy of serving at a bar—but you do need to have the proper tools. The Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker allows you to make a delicious drink without the pains of leaking, extra measuring, and freezing fingers. Before you throw your next get together (or just want to make yourself a nice margarita on Taco Tuesday), consider testing it out for yourself.

Made of premium stainless steel, this shaker delivers quality cocktails and a sleek look that goes with any kitchen aesthetic. It holds 750 milliliters of liquid, which is enough to prepare up to four cocktails at once. The double-wall vacuum insulated design protects against that painful frostbite feeling you can get when making an ice-cold cocktail, and it prevents condensation. Its curved shape was made for an easy grip—no two-handed hold necessary. Bonus: You can put the shaker in the dishwasher, making cleanup truly effortless.

The inventiveness of the design also includes an easy-twist locking lid. To stop your drink from spilling out when you shake (the last thing you want when you're in the midst of hosting), all you have to do is simply twist it to keep it secure.

amazon.com

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

One five-star reviewer said the Elevated Craft shaker was "far and away" the best they've ever tried. "I don't know why no one else has created a screw-on cocktail shaker, as this is clearly the best design," they wrote. "The screw is quick and easy and prevents any leaks. It also allows you to not have to strain your hand on the cap while you're shaking. This seems like a simple thing, but it makes creating cocktails so much easier."

You can be sure you're getting the perfect pour each time you use this shaker with its high-capacity jigger top. From ¼ ounce to 6 ounces, the cap has lines that measure out each half inch, doing away with the need to pour out a shot (or three) separately. The built-in strainer also increases efficiency.

Some reviewers noted they had trouble getting the lid on and off, and one buyer shared a helpful tip: "The trick is to take off the small cap at the top, which relieves the pressure, and then the main cap easily unscrews," they wrote.

If you're looking for the perfect gift for an aspiring home bartender or want to improve your own drinking-making skills, invest in the Elevated Craft Hybrid Cocktail Shaker—the high quality means the product will last for years to come, and you can be sure you'll get the best results with minimal effort.