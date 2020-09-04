8 Products That Help Make My Kitchen More Eco-Friendly

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to caring for our planet, countless businesses and companies are making strides to be more sustainable and eco-friendly. We’re all familiar with the recent efforts to ban plastic straws, limit paper and plastic bags, and eliminate styrofoam products, but there’s so much more we can do to make a lasting impact. Living a more eco-friendly life can feel intimidating at first. You may not know where to start and the thought of changing your ingrained habits may be too much to take on. The key is starting small—try to change one thing each week.

When I decided I wanted to focus more on being green, I broke it down by rooms in my home. Since I spend most of my time in the kitchen, I figured this was the most logical place to start. I knew I wasn’t being as resourceful as I could when cooking and meal-prepping, so I did some research and found some products that I now can’t live without. I used to buy plastic wrap, paper towels, and disposable bags almost weekly, and now I’m proud to say that they haven’t been on my shopping list in almost a year.

These eight eco-friendly products have helped my family be less wasteful in the kitchen and have even saved us a pretty penny. Go ahead, give these products a go. You know what they say, “once you go green, you never go back.”