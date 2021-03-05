This Under-the-Radar Brand Has Dozens of Genius Kitchen Gadgets You’re Going to Want

Finding clever items that make life easier is kind of our thing. So when we stumbled upon the brand Dreamfarm, we couldn't keep it to ourselves. The Australian company describes itself as "the dreamers of dreams and the makers of things," and that pretty much sums it up. It's in the business of inventing problem-solving products that make you wonder why no one thought of them sooner, and many of its bestselling kitchen gadgets are available on Amazon.
Don't let their playful names fool you; these products are expertly designed to make cooking at home easier and more efficient than ever. Take one of its most popular gizmos, the Garject, for instance. It's a self-cleaning garlic press that scrapes out minced garlic and comes with an ejector to remove peels for you. Or there's the Scizza, one of Dreamfarm's earliest contraptions: It's part scissor, part pizza server, slicing into pizza with ease and serving it in one easy motion.
All of the brand's products will save you time and effort in the kitchen, and most are even dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. If they sound too good to be true, you'll just have to trust the rave reviews from Amazon shoppers, or test out the tools for yourself to see how well they really work.
Below, check out a snapshot of Dreamfarm's game-changing kitchen gadgets. Cooking will surely never be the same after you add these to your collection.
It may look like a typical garlic press, but the Garject is far superior to most others. After pressing unpeeled garlic, use the built-in scraper to release the minced garlic, and then eject the peel right out. There’s no need to dirty a fork and poke out the remnants when you’re finished. “If you cook with fresh garlic I highly recommend this,” one Amazon reviewer wrote.
You’ll never need a spoon rest again thanks to the Clongs’ genius design. Its unique bent shape allows the silicone heads to remain lifted above the countertop or table, even when the stainless steel arms are resting on a surface. It also clicks to lock open or closed.
These nonstick stainless steel scissors were specifically designed to slice through pizza with ease. And once you cut the perfect slice, you can seamlessly serve it thanks to the tool’s wide nylon base. The best part? It takes the worry out of using a traditional pizza cutter or knife on metal pans.
Both a scraper and a measuring spoon, this tool has a flexible silicone head that makes stirring and serving a cinch. Similar to the Clongs, it can sit up on its own, eliminating the need for a spoon rest. It can even measure teaspoons and tablespoons directly in the scooping head—no wonder it has 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
This handy knife is a must for anyone who loves a good cheese board. Its rigid blade keeps it from sticking to cheese as you slice, and its curved blade was made for spreading. Plus, it has a small fork on the end to grab and serve slices of cheese, olives, charcuterie, and whatever else ended up on your board.
The nylon coils of the Smood Lite make mashing potatoes, avocados, bananas, and more super easy. Just place it over a piece of soft food, press down, and lift up for an expertly mashed finish. And don’t worry about your arm tiring out from overuse; its spring design and ergonomic handle make the motion comfortable, so you can smash and squash to your heart’s content.
This flexible food saver comes in handy for all of those half-eaten avocados, tomatoes, and apples in your fridge. Its spherical shape can adapt to cover a single wedge, halves, or food with just a wedge cut out. Now there’s no excuse not to save your leftovers or to waste a single-use plastic bag.