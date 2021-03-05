This Under-the-Radar Brand Has Dozens of Genius Kitchen Gadgets You’re Going to Want

Finding clever items that make life easier is kind of our thing. So when we stumbled upon the brand Dreamfarm, we couldn't keep it to ourselves. The Australian company describes itself as "the dreamers of dreams and the makers of things," and that pretty much sums it up. It's in the business of inventing problem-solving products that make you wonder why no one thought of them sooner, and many of its bestselling kitchen gadgets are available on Amazon.