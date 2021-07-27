When I Lived in a Dorm, This $17 Appliance Made My Life So Much Easier

When my roommate first told me she brought a kettle to our dorm, I assumed I'd never use it. I don't drink tea, and I assumed that was all it could be good for. Yet as the semester progressed and my schedule gained speed, I found myself turning to it repeatedly for everything from instant coffee (the Trader Joe's packets are the best) to cup noodles from the nearby corner store. Once final exams rolled around, I'd pour hot water onto washcloths to create a heating pad for my neck, which grew sore from hunching over textbooks.