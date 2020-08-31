This 'Game-Changing' Kitchen Tool Slices, Dices, or Juliennes Veggies in Seconds

Unlike other mandolines, the Dash has internal blades so you never need to worry about your fingers getting in the way of your slicing. Plus, the suction-cupped bottom ensures the device stays firmly in place while you’re using it. One pleased customer writes: “Not only are the results at restaurant-level impressive, but this one makes good on the promise that anyone can use it safely. And as someone who has "just a little grace" and is therefore terrified of regular mandolines, this was the most important feature.”