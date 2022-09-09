You Need This Mini Waffle Iron With 174,000 Perfect Ratings That Makes Pumpkin Shaped Treats for Fall

Crisp air, colorful leaves, a hot latte—add mini pumpkin-shaped waffles to the list, and you have the ultimate fall morning. If you usually struggle with finding enough time to sit down and enjoy the first meal of the day, this individual-sized waffle iron makes it effortless while adding some seasonal sweetness at the same time. With over 174,000 perfect reviews, shoppers definitely agree that it gets you one step closer to the most idyllic start to your day. The best part? It's only $13.

The Dash Mini Waffle Maker allows you to cook and serve your favorite breakfast food, from cinnamon rolls to hash browns, in just a few minutes. (In the spirit of this iron, whip up some pumpkin spiced waffles if you have a little extra time—just add a little pumpkin puree and cinnamon to your batter.) The cooking process couldn't be more simple: Its surface area is nonstick, which gives you an even cook every time and makes cleanup easy. The iron also features an indicator light that tells you when it's heated up and ready to go.

amazon.com

To buy: $13 (was $15); amazon.com.

"I had no idea what a small waffle maker could do for my life," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I set it up and within one day I had more waffles than I have had in a year." They pointed out they take only two minutes to cook—the same amount of time it took them to make their cup of coffee.

Another reviewer who got the orange pumpkin iron called it "adorable and fun to use." They also praised the usability and ease of making the included recipes, writing, "The ingredients are simple, and all you do is put the batter into the griddle." The waffles didn't stick to the surface and "came out perfectly," they said.

Measuring in at only 4 inches, the waffle maker doesn't take up a lot of space if you have a smaller kitchen or limited counter space. In addition to the orange pumpkin, you can get a black skull version if you're more into the spooky spirit of fall. No matter which you decide to go with, all the irons have a sleek, modern look. They also come in a wide range of fun colors and patterns if you prefer traditional waffles.

Upgrade your breakfast in the easiest way by shopping this festive Dash Mini Waffle Maker. Whether you get it for yourself or as a thoughtful gift for a busy loved one, it's a seasonal kitchen staple you won't regret purchasing.