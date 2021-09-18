This Best-Selling Mini Rice Cooker Is a Must-Have for Small Kitchens—and It Costs Less Than $30
Many home cooks like using rice cookers to prepare some of their favorite starchy side dishes—these handy kitchen gadgets take the guesswork out of the process and help you achieve perfectly cooked grains with minimal effort. But what if you don't like leftovers? Or don't have enough countertop real estate or storage options? Luckily, this tiny rice cooker is here to save the day, and it's less than $30. It's so popular with small families and apartment owners, in fact, that it's racked up over 16,500 five-star ratings on Amazon and is the number one best-seller.
The Dash Miniature Rice Cooker can cook up to two cups of grains: Shoppers said that amount could feed someone who's really hungry or two to three people as a side dish. It comes with a nonstick bowl, a glass lid, a plastic measuring cup, and a rice paddle.
While the mini rice cooker is small enough to fit into most kitchen cabinets (it only measures 6.3 by 6.5 by 8.5 inches), it's also cute enough to be left out on the counter. You can choose from eight light colors—such as yellow, pink, aqua, grey, and cream—to show off on your kitchen countertop.
Customers loved that the rice cooker can handle small amounts of rice "without burning it" and is "so affordable." One reviewer even called it "a game changer" because the cooker can make more than just rice: It also bakes cakes, simmers soups, and steams veggies. Plus, there's a 14-page recipe book that's included with the small appliance, so it's easy to experiment.
To buy: From $20; amazon.com
"So I recently went vegan and this rice cooker is great for [cooking for] two," the shopper also said. "It really is nonstick [and] it takes me seconds to clean. Rice takes about 20 minutes, as well as other grains, but couscous and oatmeal cook fast. I highly recommend [it] for anyone wanting to eat healthy portions."
If you cook in a tiny kitchen or just happen to be serving less people, order the Dash Mini Rice Cooker from Amazon today and make perfectly-sized portions for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.