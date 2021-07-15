Amazon Has Tons of Cottagecore Kitchen Accessories on Sale–Here's What We're Eyeing

Cottagecore, the nostalgic decor and fashion trend reminiscent of an idyllic countryside scene, is here to take over your kitchen. Romantically vintage, cottagecore kitchen accessories are akin to dressing your home in a breezy peasant dress. From floral side plates to retro kettles, a home kitchen is the perfect place to infuse a little charm. Thanks to a dedicated storefront, Amazon is making it easy to fill your kitchen with old-school simplicity with a selection of discounted cottagecore kitchen accessories.