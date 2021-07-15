Amazon Has Tons of Cottagecore Kitchen Accessories on Sale–Here's What We're Eyeing
Cottagecore, the nostalgic decor and fashion trend reminiscent of an idyllic countryside scene, is here to take over your kitchen. Romantically vintage, cottagecore kitchen accessories are akin to dressing your home in a breezy peasant dress. From floral side plates to retro kettles, a home kitchen is the perfect place to infuse a little charm. Thanks to a dedicated storefront, Amazon is making it easy to fill your kitchen with old-school simplicity with a selection of discounted cottagecore kitchen accessories.
Looking for some ethereal and dainty items to soften up your kitchen? Though they might not all match, these options are a clever way to tap into the cottagecore trend. We've rounded up our favorite florals, botanicals, and farm-friendly pieces that make us dream of a country estate, while staying warm and cozy right at home.
Related Items
Old Dutch Canisters
These antique copper canisters are chic and convenient all at once. Perfect for storing dry goods like flour, rice or pasta, they're an easy way to organize your essentials while adding a little charm to your countertop.
Old Dutch Copper Colander
What's more inviting than a colander of freshly washed strawberries sitting on your countertop? We love this stainless steel and copper option that's over 50 percent off.
Befano Walnut Wood Serving Board
This wood serving board is an elegant, versatile table accessory that can be used to display anything from cheese to fruit to cured meats. Because of its sleek design, it easily fits into the tightest spaces on your buffet table or afternoon tea set up.
Retro Stovetop Tea Kettle
Nothing screams cottagecore kitchen accessories quite like a vintage tea kettle. We love this retro option that promises a loud whistle, because it looks like it belongs in a cozy, countryside cottage.
Le Creuset Stoneware Canister with Lid
Keep your pantry items fresh in these stoneware canisters from Le Creuset. A silicone gasket ensures an airtight seal, so you can be sure your dry goods are safe from moisture and pests. The canisters themselves are dishwasher safe, but be sure to hand wash the lid.
Bosmarlin Ceramic Coffee and Tea Mug
These ceramic coffee mugs come in a slew of dreamy colors that would be a great addition to any cottagecore kitchen. Grab a book, because these tea mugs are just waiting for someone to curl up next to them in a big, cable-knit blanket. They're dishwasher and microwave safe for easy cleanup.
Buydeem Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Looking for a centerpiece for your next big meal? This Dutch oven works overtime as a chic accessory and workhorse pan all-in-one. The sleek, glossy cupcake design makes it an adorable addition to any kitchen or dining table.
Lenox Vintage Jewel 5-Piece Dinnerware Set
Whether you're having a casual lunch or hosting a dinner party, this vintage dinnerware set adds effortless elegance to any meal. The five-piece set includes a dinner plate, salad or dessert plate, bread and butter plate, teacup, and saucer. Right now, you can snag it for almost 30 percent off.
Spode Blue Room Zoological Plates
Spode's collection of decorative plates look just as romantic when hanging on the wall as they do piled high with scones and pastries. This collection of zoological plates come in a set of six assorted motifs, all of which are conveniently dishwasher and microwave safe.
Decorative Things Cotton Table Napkins, Set of 4
Dainty cotton napkins are the upgrade your cottagecore tablescape is missing. This rustic design is decorative yet simple, and is neutral enough to pair with a variety of other table linens.
Lenox Sprig and Vine 4-Piece Accent Plate Set
At 40 percent off, these accent plates are hard to pass up. Perfect for adding a little color and design to your table, this collection of accent plates are perfect for breakfast, lunch, tea time, or dinner.