This One Nifty Tool Is a ‘Must for Any Baker’—and It's Only $15 on Amazon

So if you're looking to not only streamline your kitchen tools drawer but also decrease the amount of time spent scrubbing equipment over the sink, you'll want to take a look at Danish dough whisks, the do-it-all baking tool. This particular Danish dough whisk, which boasts over 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, is on sale for just $15 (originally $29), and the deal actually includes two for the price of one.