When it comes to baking supplies, one could objectively look at my collection and say I own far too many tools. My cabinets overflow with cake pans of all shapes and sizes, muffin tins, baking sheets, mixing bowls, whisks, rubber spatulas, and scales—and that doesn't even begin to cover my small appliances. While I do depend on these tools for my many baking projects, it's certainly not essential to have a stash as large as mine.
In fact, when friends who are new to baking ask me what I recommend they purchase to get started, there's one tool I invariably suggest: an offset spatula. Upon first glance, it might not look like much. After all, it merely looks like a simple, inflexible spatula that is far too thin to flip a pancake. But home and professional bakers alike often tout this tool as one of their most essential kitchen items.
This particular Wilton offset spatula features a 4.5-inch blade, complete with a contoured handle and finger pads that provide comfort while you're wielding the tool. The flexible stainless steel blade provides efficiency and control—and the best part is that it retails for just $5.
To buy: $5; amazon.com.
I rely on an offset spatula for a number of tasks. I reach for it to frost layer cakes or cupcakes, spread chocolate ganache on top of baked shortbread, and smooth out brittle on a baking sheet to cool. It's also an excellent size to flip crêpes or small pancakes.
I'm hardly the only one who has fallen in love with this simple tool. Amazon shoppers can't stop buying it either with the Wilton offset spatula picking up over 3,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers love the angle of the spatula, and many note that it offers "good control for cake frosting." One reviewer even wrote that it changed their frosting game.
"[I'm] using it all the time when baking," one shopper shares. "This tool helps me make my cakes very even and beautiful. I love it, [it's] easy to use and I had no problems with it at all."
"A life-changing tool for cake decorators," another shopper chimes in. "I can't believe it took me so long to buy one of these. This makes icing a cake so much easier and the end result so much more attractive!"
Shop the Wilton offset spatula for just $5 on Amazon and take your baking adventures to new heights.