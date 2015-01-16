7 Stylish Cast Iron Kitchen Staples
Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven
The godfather of American cast iron foundries, Tennessee-based Lodge Company has been crafting affordable, high quality cast iron pans since 1896. Clean-lined and timeless, this model—their classic Dutch oven—is extremely durable and perfect for making wintertime comfort foods like stew and chili.
To buy: $57.95, williams-sonoma.com.
Featured January 2015
Hammer Cast Iron Bottle Opener
Itching to add to your bar tool kit? This simple but whimsical hammer-shaped bottle opener, made in the centuries-old Japanese Nambu Tekki ironware style, has a cheeky industrial charm and a wonderful weight in the hand.
To buy: $22, store.dwell.com.
Fox Run Iron Mortar and Pestle
This elegant and practical mortar and pestle has a lovely minimalist design and a satisfying heft that makes it ideal for all sorts of kitchen tasks, from crushing spices to making pesto. Seasoned regularly with oil, it will last a lifetime.
To buy: $35, amazon.com.
Finex 8" Cast Iron Skillet
Hand me-down pans have their charm—but if you want your cast iron experience updated with modern technology and design smarts, consider splurging on this beautiful, handmade skillet from upstart Oregon-based maker, Finex. The pan’s unique octagonal form makes it easier to pour from and the eye-catching coiled handle cools quickly.
To buy: $125, finexusa.com.
Fagor Mini Cocottes
Kick your kitchen game up a notch with these darling, diminutive cocottes in an eye-catching array of primary colors. Their 1-cup capacity works perfectly for breakfast-time baked eggs or personal pot pies at lunch or dinner.
To buy: Set of 4, $40, amazon.com.
Double Sided Cast Iron Griddle
Channel your inner short-order cook with this fantastic, super-affordable double-sided griddle. The smooth surface is perfect for whipping up silver dollar pancakes, home fries, fried eggs, and more—but, if it’s grilled cheeses or perfectly charred burgers you’re craving, just flip it over to the ridged side.
To buy: $20, worldmarket.com.
10" Cast Iron Pie Pan
With a sweet, old-fashioned look and well-built construction, this weighty, deep-dish pie plate works like a charm in both sweet (Apple! Cherry!) and savory (Chicken pot pie! Shepherd’s pie) applications. Why choose it over aluminum or glass? Cast iron helps crusts get crispy and brown evenly and it holds heat well, meaning your pie will stay warmer longer.
To buy: $20, campingworld.com.
