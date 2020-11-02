Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Rotating Oven the ‘Most Used’ Appliance in Their Kitchens

Why should you buy a rotating oven when your conventional oven works just fine? Instead of heating your food from one angle, the rotating model is able to ensure continuously even baking from both the top and the bottom of the device. Plus, you can personalize your heating settings so the top of your pizza can be gooey and cheesy while the bottom can stay crunchy and crisp. In addition to baking your pizza to perfection in less time (using one of the preset functions and timer that notifies you when its done), the oven also uses 60 percent less energy to cook your meal, according to the brand.