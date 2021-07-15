Our Place's Highly Coveted Always Pan Just Launched in a Brand New Color That's Bound to Sell Out

I've had the Always Pan for a month now, and I've hardly touched the rest of my cookware since. It's always sitting on my stove not only because it's pretty, but also because it's my go-to for speedy breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. The 10-inch size is ideal for what I like to make, and since it's only 3 pounds, it's never a hassle to work with. Beyond the sleek design and ease of use, the Always Pan is incredibly simple to clean—most food residue is completely gone with just a swipe of a sponge.