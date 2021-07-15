Our Place's Highly Coveted Always Pan Just Launched in a Brand New Color That's Bound to Sell Out
For those that haven't heard of Our Place, one of the trendiest direct-to-consumer cookware brands taking over kitchens everywhere, where have you been? The LA-based company may be fresh to the scene (circa 2018), yet it already carries one of the most coveted pans on the market: the Always Pan. And as of today, the best-seller is available in a vibrant new yellow shade called Zest, "inspired by golden hour, just-picked citrus, and the foods of high summer."
The Always Pan continues to reign supreme because it replaces eight different cookware essentials: fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. The pan can help you whip up practically any dish you please, and it even comes with a handy removable steamer basket, a nesting spatula, and a pour spout, making cooking with it all the more seamless.
To buy: $145; fromourplace.com.
I've had the Always Pan for a month now, and I've hardly touched the rest of my cookware since. It's always sitting on my stove not only because it's pretty, but also because it's my go-to for speedy breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. The 10-inch size is ideal for what I like to make, and since it's only 3 pounds, it's never a hassle to work with. Beyond the sleek design and ease of use, the Always Pan is incredibly simple to clean—most food residue is completely gone with just a swipe of a sponge.
Beyond its legendary capabilities, the nonstick pan is made without teflon, PFOA, PFOS, lead, or cadmium, and instead is crafted with an environmentally friendly coating that is cured at a low, energy-saving temperature and releases less CO2 than most other nonstick coatings. Plus, since Our Place is working to offset the impact of its carbon footprint, every one of its pieces is completely carbon-neutral.
Considering how often the Always Pan sells out, there's no telling how long this summery new shade will be in stock. Shop the best-selling pan in Zest for $145 at Our Place while you still can.