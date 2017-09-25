Kristen Bell Designed a Sloth Spatula for Williams-Sonoma, and It’s Adorable

Earlier this summer, Williams-Sonoma teamed up with the non-profit Share Our Strength to promote their No Kid Hungry initiative, aimed at ending child hunger in America. The popular kitchenware and gourmet foods store is offering their customers multiple ways to get involved, from donating money at checkout to volunteering to lead grocery store tours. The part of the campaign receiving buzz right now, however, is their celebrity-designed line of spatulas.

Nine celebrities are participating, including Questlove, Bobby Flay, Kristen Bell, Faith Hill, Jeff Bridges, Giada de Laurentiis, Alton Brown, Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka, and Ayesha Curry. American Girl also designed a spatula, resulting in 10 charming options. The spatulas feature BPA-free silicone heads, are heat resistant up to 600°F, and are perfect for scraping bowls, mixing batters, folding dry ingredients into wet, and stirring just about anything while cooking. Each spatula costs $12.95, and thirty percent of the retail price benefits the No Kid Hungry campaign. Currently, Williams-Sonoma is offering free fast shipping.

Though they’re all super fun, Kristen Bell’s is by far our favorite. Her design features a sloth holding a sign that says “Slow Cooker.” If you’re a fan of Bell, you understand her obsession with sloths.

"Sluggish and hungry is not the recipe for a child's success," Kristen said. "That's why I'm working with No Kid Hungry to connect kids to the food they need to reach their full potential."

