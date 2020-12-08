7 Major Mistakes You’re Making With Your Cast Iron Cookware (Including Skipping Soap When Washing It)

This is easily the biggest, grossest, and most frequent mishap I see with cast iron use. Here’s the thing: The seasoning on your cast iron pan isn’t just a thin, baked-on layer of oil. It’s actually a layer of polymerized oil, which makes is (chemically speaking) more similar to plastic than grease. The seasoning is bonded to the surface of your pan, and there’s no way a couple drops of dish soap are going to remove that. Please, for the love of god, do not allow harmful bacteria from food to grow in your cast iron skillet. Soap, a soft sponge, and a bit of scrubbing is OK. If you need to remove burned-on food, you can also try scrubbing with a mild abrasive, like coarse salt, and/or a nonmetal brush (like this one from Lodge).