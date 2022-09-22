Caraway's New Mini Cookware Is a Space-Saving Dream for Tiny Kitchens Everywhere

Cookware that stands the test of time is essential to any great kitchen, and it's even better when you don't have to decide between style and functionality. When it comes to modern, quality, and non-toxic cookware, Caraway takes the cake with its thoughtfully designed sets and gorgeous á la carte options that complete any kitchen. The eco-friendly brand strives to make cooking easy, healthy, and aesthetically pleasing through its impressive line of stunning cookware. Now it wants to help outfit tiny kitchens everywhere with size-appropriate cookware.

The internet-favorite brand, Caraway, was moved by the popular demand of its customers and launched its newest cheery vessels for everyday cooking: the 8-inch Mini Fry Pan and 1.75-quart Mini Sauce Pan. Caraway's new minis are available in the same fun colors that complement its existing cookware sets: Marigold yellow, sage green, cream, gray, warm perracotta, navy blue, as well as white and black to accompany its limited-edition Iconics collection. The new equipment is constructed with Caraway's signature nonstick, non-toxic ceramic coating—making them free of potentially harmful materials that can leach their way into your food like PFOA, PTFE, other PFAs, lead, cadmium, and toxic metals, as well as hard anodization.

The mini duos are the perfect versatile pair for cooking single-serve meals and side dishes on induction, gas, and electric stove tops—they are even oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. The durable aluminum core, stainless steel handles, and nonstick ceramic interior enable clean, healthy cooking, making this a stunning low-maintenance kitchen option for day-to-day use. With no pre-seasoning required, you can fry, sauté, sear, brown, broil, roast, and braise just about anything without worrying about tough, stuck-on foods.

At 8 inches, the Mini Fry Pan is ideal for frying up your morning eggs and pan-searing delicious dinners for one. The 1.75-quart Mini Sauce Pan comes with a matching lid and is just the right size to make perfectly portioned pasta and savory broths just in time for soup season. It's the same exceptional Caraway cookware you love but in a smaller package. As well as being ultra-cute, its thin handles, compact size, and lighter weight make it an excellent space-saving alternative to its full-sized counterparts.

Caraway products are notorious for selling out quickly—the original Caraway cookware set even had a pre-launch waitlist of 150,000 people—so you'll want to act fast to get your hands on the Insta-famous brand's new micro options before they're gone.