This Beloved Non-Toxic Cookware Company Launched Bakeware Just in Time for the Holidays
If you're planning to give your kitchen an update before the holiday season (especially if you're an avid baker), now is the perfect time to shop. Whether you're looking for a simple, quality baking sheet or an entire bakeware set, you'll want to check out Caraway's new collection. The sleek, stylish, and functional pieces will become your best friends as you make cookies, muffins, cakes, bread, or nearly anything in between this fall and winter.
Caraway's Complete Bakeware Set includes 11 pieces: an 18-inch by 13-inch baking sheet, a 10-inch by 15-inch baking sheet, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 9-inch by 13-inch rectangle pan, a 9-inch square pan, a 1-pound loaf pan, two 9-inch circle pans, an 18-inch by 13-inch cooling rack, and two storage organizers. Like the brand's Customer-loved cookware, the bakeware is made from non-toxic materials—in this case, aluminized steel with a ceramic coating that's free of Teflon and heavy metals. The pans are designed to be non-stick, easy to clean, and provide even heat distribution.
One of the great things about Caraway's cookware is how easy it is to store when it's not in use, making it a great option for people with small kitchens and minimal storage space. The bakeware set follows suit—it includes storage organizers that you can use on kitchen counters or in cabinets to keep all your bakeware in one place and easily accessible.
You can shop the complete set if you're looking to completely revamp your bakeware collection or get a half set, which includes the two baking sheets, the muffin pan, and the 9-inch by 13-inch rectangle pan. You can also buy both baking sheet sizes individually. Caraway is known for its sleek and stylish kitchen products, and this collection is no exception, since the bakeware collection is available in five colors: coral, cream, slate blue, gray, and navy.
To buy: $395, carawayhome.com.
If the change in seasons means that you'll be baking frequently from now through the holidays, it's the perfect time to give your bakeware an update, and this comprehensive set from Caraway is a must-have.